    • In law enforcement circles in the Philippines, Reynaldo Esmeralda carved himself a name as a fearless crime fighter.
    Rising to become deputy director of the National Bureau of Investigation, Esmeralda has upheld and enforced the law with vigour and integrity.
    In the 2019 mid-term elections, Esmeralda is seeking to fashion a new phase in his storied life.
    Now a sought-after consultant, the lawyer-turned-aspiring-politician is one of two candidates of the party-list organization Galing Sa Puso or GP Party-list.
    The party-list system in the Philippines is a mechanism of proportional representation in the election of representatives to the House of Representatives.
    Party-list representatives advocate for marginalized or underrepresented sectors in society.
    The system is part of the electoral process that enables small political parties and marginalized and underrepresented sectors to obtain possible representation in the House of Representatives.
    As everyone knows, politics in the Philippines is traditionally is dominated by parties with big political machinery.
    Party-list representatives are elected at large on a nationwide basis.
    If Galing Sa Puso wins enough votes, Esmeralda and the party’s other candidate, Jose Gay’GP’ Padiernos, who is vice governor of Nueva Ecija, will be given seats in the House of Representatives.
    Galing Sa Puso is offering a platform that addresses five major issues: livelihood, health, education, justice, and protection of the environment.
    For livelihood, the provision of jobs is a top priority for Galing Sa Puso.
    Regarding health, Galing Sa Puso is calling for the provision of services for everyone, especially the poor.
    For education, the party wants to enable the youth to complete their studies.
    For justice, Galing Sa Puso believes that everyone should be made aware of their rights under the country’s legal system.
    With respect to the environment, Galing Sa Puso is calling for the sustainable use of natural resources so the next generations can benefit from this wealth as well.
    Galing Sa Puso’s motto: Kasali Ako, Kasali Ka, Kasali Tayong Lahat!

