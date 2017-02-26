LBC Awards Top Air Cargo Agents for 2016

  February 26, 2017
  • Business News
    • LBC Canada, the leading provider of moving packages and goods thru sea and air to the Philippines, awarded its Top Air Cargo Agents for 2016.

    LBC Air Cargo Partners offers their customers LBC’s air cargo service that is fast, secure and reliable. Our kababayans can send Documents, Parcels and Boxes to their loved ones in the Philippines with 7-15 days delivery time.

    With the fast and efficient way of sending parcels and documents to the Philippines, LBC’s Air Cargo Service is becoming the convenient way to send “padalas” to our loved ones. With LBC, our kababayan gets unparalleled assistance when it comes to operations. LBC has a 24/7 Call Center in all countries where we are present to provide round the clock support to customers.

    LBC Express, Inc. is the Philippines’ market leader in payments, remittance, courier products, mail, parcels and, cargo logistics. Through a global presence in over 30 countries in Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Europe, LBC Express’ network of 4,400 locations, partners, and agents is growing steadily, and commits to moving lives, businesses, and communities in the Philippines and across the globe. Founded in 1945 as a brokerage and air cargo agent, LBC Express pioneered time-sensitive cargo delivery and 24-hour door-to-door delivery in the Philippines. Today, it is the most admired and trusted courier, cargo, and remittance service of millions of Filipinos, an iconic and global Filipino brand. LBC can move it for you: visit us at www.lbcexpress.com, or call telephone +632 8585 999 (Metro Manila), 1 800 10 8585 999 (Provincial), and follow LBCExpress (Facebook and Twitter).

