LBC Awards Top Air Cargo Agents for 2016

LBC Canada, the leading provider of moving packages and goods thru sea and air to the Philippines, awarded its Top Air Cargo Agents for 2016.

LBC Air Cargo Partners offers their customers LBC’s air cargo service that is fast, secure and reliable. Our kababayans can send Documents, Parcels and Boxes to their loved ones in the Philippines with 7-15 days delivery time.

With the fast and efficient way of sending parcels and documents to the Philippines, LBC’s Air Cargo Service is becoming the convenient way to send “padalas” to our loved ones. With LBC, our kababayan gets unparalleled assistance when it comes to operations. LBC has a 24/7 Call Center in all countries where we are present to provide round the clock support to customers.

