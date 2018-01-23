Leni Robredo’s rating bounces back

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 23, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 24

    • Vice President Leni Robredo’s net trust ratings surged back to “very good” in the last three months of 2017, according to the latest Social Weather Stations  survey released Tuesday.

    The poll, conducted from Dec. 8-16, 2017, showed 66 percent of Filipinos with much trust on Robredo and 14 percent having little trust—resulting in a 16-point rise in her net trust rating to +52, classified by the SWS as “very good.”

    Indecision, meanwhile, is at 20 percent.

    Robredo’s net trust ratings is up by one grade from the “good” +36 recorded in September 2017.

    The SWS said that public satisfaction with Robredo’s performance was higher among those with much trust in her.

    Across geographical regions, Robredo’s trust ratings improved to very good in the rest of the country, while stayed moderate in Metro Manila.

    It surged 26 points in Mindanao and is up 16 points in both Visayas and Balance Luzon.

    Robredo’s numbers, however, remained moderate in Metro Manila, which is up by 5 points last September.

    The Vice President welcomed the improvement in her trust rating, saying that this is an affirmation that her office is on the right path.

    “Masayang masaya tayo kasi +16 points yung net sa akin, parang ito kasi parating affirmation na siguro tama yung landas na tinatahak natin, tama yung direksyon na pinapatunguhan ng ating opisina,” Robredo said.

    “Medyo mahirap kasi yung Office of the Vice President, kasi hindi naman naiintindihan ng marami na wala tayong mandato na para magimplement ng mga proyekto kaya marami din yung hindi nakakaalam kung ano yung ating ginagawa,” she added.

    Despite the limitations of her office, Robredo said that the trust increase shows the positive effects of their work, including Angat Buhay, the flagship anti-poverty program of the OVP.

    The December 2017 survey, fielded amongst 1,200 adult respondents, had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages.
    J.P. Bencito, MS

    Share

    Previous Story

    State of Calamity proclaimed in Albay due to Mayon Volcano

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 January 2018
      33 mins ago No comment

      Leni Robredo’s rating bounces back

      Vice President Leni Robredo’s net trust ratings surged back to “very good” in the last three months of 2017, according to the latest Social Weather Stations  survey released Tuesday. The poll, conducted from Dec. 8-16, 2017, showed 66 percent of Filipinos with much trust on Robredo and 14 percent ...

    • 22 January 2018
      21 hours ago No comment

      State of Calamity proclaimed in Albay due to Mayon Volcano

      A state of calamity has been declared in the province of Albay due to the possible violent eruption of Mount Mayon, which as been manifesting intense volcanic activity in the recent week or so. There were at least 49 tremors overnight associated with the volcanic activity. Visual monitoring has ...

    • 22 January 2018
      23 hours ago No comment

      A Canadian Army Career: Perfect fit for Master Warrant Officer Suzanne McAdam

      Edmonton, Alberta — In the Canadian Army, Master Warrant Officer Suzanne McAdam has found a career that fits both her strengths and interests. For a short while, it seemed to MWO McAdam that her Army uniform might never be comfortable. Back in 1992 and just two days after her ...

    • 22 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      The Greatest Showman (G)

      Big Top! The Greatest Showman. Larger than life. Hugh Jackman takes to the big top to turn in a bravado performance in The Greatest Showman. Direct 20th Century Fox this rousing musical scores high on the entertainment scale. Check out this fresh film at Cineplex Cinemas throughout B.C. Full of ...

    • 20 January 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      GSIS plans more overseas investments

      State-run Government Service Insurance System ( GSIS ) is planning to invest $800 million overseas to diversify its investments and take advantage of good returns. In a press briefing, GSIS president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas said the state pension fund is planning to further increase its overseas ...

    %d bloggers like this: