Leni Robredo’s rating bounces back

Vice President Leni Robredo’s net trust ratings surged back to “very good” in the last three months of 2017, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted from Dec. 8-16, 2017, showed 66 percent of Filipinos with much trust on Robredo and 14 percent having little trust—resulting in a 16-point rise in her net trust rating to +52, classified by the SWS as “very good.”

Indecision, meanwhile, is at 20 percent.

Robredo’s net trust ratings is up by one grade from the “good” +36 recorded in September 2017.

The SWS said that public satisfaction with Robredo’s performance was higher among those with much trust in her.

Across geographical regions, Robredo’s trust ratings improved to very good in the rest of the country, while stayed moderate in Metro Manila.

It surged 26 points in Mindanao and is up 16 points in both Visayas and Balance Luzon.

Robredo’s numbers, however, remained moderate in Metro Manila, which is up by 5 points last September.

The Vice President welcomed the improvement in her trust rating, saying that this is an affirmation that her office is on the right path.

“Masayang masaya tayo kasi +16 points yung net sa akin, parang ito kasi parating affirmation na siguro tama yung landas na tinatahak natin, tama yung direksyon na pinapatunguhan ng ating opisina,” Robredo said.

“Medyo mahirap kasi yung Office of the Vice President, kasi hindi naman naiintindihan ng marami na wala tayong mandato na para magimplement ng mga proyekto kaya marami din yung hindi nakakaalam kung ano yung ating ginagawa,” she added.

Despite the limitations of her office, Robredo said that the trust increase shows the positive effects of their work, including Angat Buhay, the flagship anti-poverty program of the OVP.

The December 2017 survey, fielded amongst 1,200 adult respondents, had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages.

J.P. Bencito, MS

Like this: Like Loading...