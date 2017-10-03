Leonardo DiCaprio shares before/after photos of PH beach

  • October 3, 2017
    • He’s long been known as an environmental activist, tackling the need to take action against climate change in a rousing speech he delivered when he won his first Oscar last year.

    So it’s no surprise that Leonardo DiCaprio placed the spotlight on the Philippines after Greenpeace tagged it as the “third biggest source of ocean plastic pollution in the world.”

    On Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a startling “before and after” photos from Greenpeace that showed just how polluted the beach of Manila’s Freedom Island was prior to a cleanup project.

    “Plastic or no plastic. Which do you prefer?” asked DiCaprio, who has donated millions of dollars through his foundation to support environmental conservation efforts.

    The photo was from a Greenpeace campaign, which gathered thousands of volunteers to clean Freedom Island’s beach.

    The group blamed big corporations for using cheap disposable plastic to package their goods.

    (abs-cbn/AP)

