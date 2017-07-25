Light sked made Regine accept roles

Asked what made her accept the role of the nature goddess “Sandawa” in the currently airing hit GMA prime time offering Mulawin vs. Ravena, Regine Velasquez points out to its light and convenient work schedule as primary reason.

“That’s true!” she avers. “For one, I’m not required to tape every day. Sometimes, it’s twice or thrice a week. There are weeks as well when I don’t have tapings. And you know what? It’s only now that I experience going home at 10 p.m. from the set, which is great.

“Yet, Sandawa is a major character in the program. It’s good that it’s an ensemble production. We are so many in the cast so I don’t have to be there all the time. Still, the importance of my character in the story remains intact and that’s what matters, right?”

The singer-actress-TV host recalls how tight her taping schedule is in her previous soaps.

“Oh yes! For years, I’ve experienced that. Like when I did Poor Señorita last year. I remember that in the usual 40 sequences we did, I’d be in 39 of those so you can just imagine! Ha-ha-ha! But now in Mulawin vs. Ravena, I’m not under pressure to be present in all the scenes. It’s really light for me!”

Apart from this, Regine is also happy to be working with her co-stars.

“Of course!” she states. “There’s Dennis Trillo, Lovi Poe, Angelu de Leon and yes…Ariel Rivera whom I haven’t shared the screen with for quite some time now. It’s nice that I get to talk with them on the set. It’s fun.

“People may think it’s hard to organize the taping schedule of everyone considering it’s a very huge cast, but surprisingly, everything’s smooth-sailing so far. Maybe that can be attributed to the fact that we are all into our respective roles, specially that most of our lines are in pure Tagalog. Everyone comes to the set with all of his or her lines memorized so we still have time to do some chit-chat with one another.”

Meanwhile, many of her fans got excited with the news that she will do a new album in celebration of her 30th anniversary in the ‘biz.

“That’s right! After five years, I’m back to recording. It will be under Viva and the title of the album is R3.0. Actually, I’m excited to work with Viva once again. Everybody knows that it’s my original music label. They keep a huge library of my songs.”

Interestingly, the concept of her latest album is unique.

“In ‘R3.0’, I would re-record my old classic ditties. It’s a compilation of three CD’s. It can be bought individually or as a box set. It would really be a collector’s item,” Regine avers.

