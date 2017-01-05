Lion (PG) ****

Sacred Kin!

Family matters. Lessons like this come to the fore in the spectacular Lion. Brought to us by EOne Entertainment you will marvel at the march a brother takes to return to his roots. Join the mission at the International Village and Fifth Avenue Cinemas and other Cineplex theatres around B.C.

Sometimes true stories make the best transitions to the silver screen. Off to mysterious India we go. At the start of this film we see two young children, brothers in all ways, busy exploring the land while going about their daily activities to survive. How sad it is to see the youngest boy, Sadoo, all of five years, go astray.

You feel the fear of the lost boy riding the incredible railways of the land. Lost but not forgotten our story picks up twenty odd years later. Enter the more mature Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire). Only now our boy Sadoo is a man and life goes in having been adopted by a liberal oriented couple in of all places scenic Australia led by none other than Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut).

Turmoil rages within Sadoo as he continues his studies only to be affected by longings to go home. Lion lets this struggle and search unfold brilliantly. Superb performances from all concerned make this one of the most emotional, heartfelt film sagas in years. How it all turns out makes this a must see movie not to be missed.

