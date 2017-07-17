The Little Hours (PG)

Sinful!

Decidedly different. That about best sums up The Little Hours. Brave are the creators of this illicit treat from Mongrel Media now staking converts at the Park Theatre. And what a reimagining of a classic dark tale from the mists of time this wicked wonder is.

Yes, it helps to be in the right frame of mind to enjoy this ribald fantasy that takes place back in the 14th Century. Man of all seasons Dave Franco gets top billing as more than just a servant to the Queen of the manor of the day. While this cad in sheep’s clothing makes time with a not so fair lady married to a boorish lord of the county somewhere else in Medieval England a group of nuns make due without the benefits of true male companionship.

Black humour and raunchy dialogue coupled with illicit pent-up sexual shenanigans is the order of the day here. Lots of time for temptation and lustful exchanges help make The Little Hours quite the eye and ear-opener thanks to its salty dialogue.

On Hand to make the trip back in time to explore religious dogma turned on its ear are Molly Shannon and a much more reserved funny man John C. Reilly . Played for laughs and poking sleight fun at some religious conventions. The little Hours is an offbeat story inspired by The Decameron that will appeal to a more modern liberal crowd. More tease than substance it takes some light-hearted jabs at religion but does so in a rare gentle comical way.

By Alan Samuel

