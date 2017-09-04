The Only Living Boy in New York (PG)

Love Lost!

Serious dramas come in many forms. Out to turn up the heat is Mongrel Media with The Only Living Living Boy in New York. Check out this decidedly different romantic escapade at the Fifth Avenue Cinemas.

Shades of Woody Allen dominate this vexing tale of a family living the good life in New York . Former 007 Pierce Brosnan plays a dad to an aloof young man wrestling with romantic problems. News of an affair with a mystery woman further muddies the waters in this vexing two of illicit love and lost opportunities.

Full of colourful characters and cultivated dialogue here’s one story that tackles straying with panache and style. And with Kate Becinsale providing suitable cover for independent women and the men who fall all over them makes this story enticing and always unpredictable.

By Alan Samuel

