Liza training seriously for ‘Darna’ role

Liza Soberano is in the thick of preparations for her new Darna movie.

“Yes!” she reveals. “My trainings are rigid at this point. Imagine, I practice four times a week and it’s no joke. But I’m pleased with the results. I can confidently say that I’m ready when the cameras officially start grinding on November or December!”

“I’m really touched and humbled to know that Ms. Angel (Locsin), Ms. Marian (Rivera) and even Ms. Nanette (Medved) extended their warm good luck to me in top-billing the latest installation of Darna on the big screen. Coming from them, it’s such an honor. I’m blessed to have obtained their approval. This serves as an inspiration and motivation for me to really deliver.

“Actually, Darna is a very challenging role for any actress. The character has been part of our pop culture for the longest time and the line-up of female stars who portrayed it over the years are simply the cream of the crop. I’m just so lucky to be given the chance to breathe life to the role. I hope that I’ll be able to meet the general expectation of the public. I promise to give it my best shot!”

Many are curious on the costume she’ll wear: will it be a sexy one or will it be adjusted to her wholesome image?

“Personally, I would opt for a more conservative costume. As much as possible, I don’t like showing much skin. But I believe it is part of the challenges I have to face in accepting the role. As the new Darna, I have to get out of my comfort zone and learn to be more comfortable with my body and skin if I were to wear that iconic costume,” ends Liza.

