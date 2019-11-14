Local boxer fighting for more than himself

Eiji Yoshikawa is a 59-year-old Japanese-Canadian amateur boxer who made headlines several months ago for stepping into the ring with 5-time Canadian champion Robert “Cool Hands” Couzens.

The bout took place in front of an incredibly large crowd and the event was a success. The proceeds for the event went to underprivileged boxers in the Philippines. Pictured, is one of tricycles donated to Lipa City.

The rematch will take place on December 7th at 7pm. Once again to be held at the Scottish Cultural Centre in Vancouver, and once again 100% of the proceeds will go to the Philippines.

Along with providing tricycles for sustainable business, Eiji, as a part of mama fight, also has a yearly tradition of buying Christmas gifts for families who cannot afford them for their children. Some of the kids in the program had never received Christmas presents until they joined last Christmas. Providing over 100 presents every year, Eiji has made a recent trip to Japan for preparation.

The bout will have 32-year age difference and although his performance in the first bout was as good as one could ask for, Eiji is seeking to improve on what he showed from the first fight.

Battling through some injuries and adversity before the rematch, Eiji stated “Nothing bothers me when fighting for hungry children.” A sprained ankle and shoulder issues will not be able to stop Eiji, who made it through to the decision in the first match. For the elites of the boxing world, the opponent is the problem they must try to solve. However, many people who box face themselves as their ultimate challenge. Eiji is fighting for more than himself and that is why his fans support him.(Julian -Ray Fortaleza)

