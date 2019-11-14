Local boxer fighting for more than himself

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 14, 2019
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 217

    • Eiji Yoshikawa is a 59-year-old Japanese-Canadian amateur boxer who made headlines several months ago for stepping into the ring with 5-time Canadian champion Robert “Cool Hands” Couzens.

    The bout took place in front of an incredibly large crowd and the event was a success. The proceeds for the event went to underprivileged boxers in the Philippines. Pictured, is one of tricycles donated to Lipa City.

    The rematch will take place on December 7th at 7pm. Once again to be held at the Scottish Cultural Centre in Vancouver, and once again 100% of the proceeds will go to the Philippines.
    Along with providing tricycles for sustainable business, Eiji, as a part of mama fight, also has a yearly tradition of buying Christmas gifts for families who cannot afford them for their children. Some of the kids in the program had never received Christmas presents until they joined last Christmas. Providing over 100 presents every year, Eiji has made a recent trip to Japan for preparation.

    The bout will have 32-year age difference and although his performance in the first bout was as good as one could ask for, Eiji is seeking to improve on what he showed from the first fight.

    Battling through some injuries and adversity before the rematch, Eiji stated “Nothing bothers me when fighting for hungry children.” A sprained ankle and shoulder issues will not be able to stop Eiji, who made it through to the decision in the first match. For the elites of the boxing world, the opponent is the problem they must try to solve. However, many people who box face themselves as their ultimate challenge. Eiji is fighting for more than himself and that is why his fans support him.(Julian -Ray Fortaleza)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Filipino bobsled team vying for 2022 Olympics needs support from community in Canada

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Local boxer fighting for more than himself

      Eiji Yoshikawa is a 59-year-old Japanese-Canadian amateur boxer who made headlines several months ago for stepping into the ring with 5-time Canadian champion Robert “Cool Hands” Couzens. The bout took place in front of an incredibly large crowd and the event was a success. The proceeds for the event ...

    • 14 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Filipino bobsled team vying for 2022 Olympics needs support from community in Canada

      The Philippine consulate general in Vancouver hosted a reception on November 13, 2019 for the Philippine bobsled team. The team is training in Whistler for preparation for a bid to qualify for the 2022 Olympics. The team, composed of members of the Philippine Coast Guard, needs the support of ...

    • 14 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Filipinos remain most satisfied with Duterte compared to five former presidents

      The net satisfaction rating of the national administration of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte stands at 67 percent, which is a “very good” rating, according to a recent survey. The survey results were released on November 6, 2019 by the polling company Social Weather Stations or SWS. Compared to five ...

    • 08 November 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Movie Review:Leonardo: The Works (G)*****

      Gifted! Art and travel collide In Leonardo: The Works. Like the title suggests here we have a very insightful look at the wondrous career of one of a kind painter Leonardo da Vinci. Known globally as a true ambassador of Italy and the world of art people will be ...

    • 08 November 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Movie Review: Jojo Rabbit (PG) *****

      Heil Fun! War is hell. See the ultimate symbol of hate get his just dessert in Jojo Rabbit. Wildly flamboyant this gut wrenching not so subtle dark comedy from Fox Searchlight Pictures pushes all the right buttons. Hot off it’s triumphant run at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival ...

    %d bloggers like this: