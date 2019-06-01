Local Richmond Family donates $5 million for new Acute Care Tower in Richmond

Operating rooms at Richmond Hospital to be named Greczmiel Family Surgical Centre Richmond, B.C.

The Greczmiel family whose Richmond roots span generations has made a transformational donation of $5 million to Richmond Hospital Foundation towards the new Acute Care Tower in Richmond. In honour of the gift, Richmond Hospital’s operating rooms will be named the Greczmiel Family Surgical Centre. When the new Acute Care Tower is built, the naming will move to the surgical centre in the new pavilion.

“Our sincere thanks to the Greczmiel Family. Their philanthropic leadership will help enable our vision for a ‘future-ready’ innovative multi-purpose Surgical Centre that will serve our growing and aging population for decades to come,” said Dr. Dan Kopac. Head of Surgery, Richmond Hospital. “Their generous contribution will help us attract and retain future generations of talented surgeons whose expertise will build on the high-calibre, exemplary care we already deliver.”

“The new Acute Care Tower is a top priority for Vancouver Coastal Health and we are committed to working with the Province, the community and our partners at Richmond Hospital Foundation to advance this exciting project,” said Dr. Penny Ballem, Board Chair, Vancouver Coastal Health. “We are truly fortunate to have such generous leaders in Richmond as the Greczmiel family, whose donations are helping to transform local health care in this vibrant, growing and diverse community.”

Gene Greczmiel, was born in Richmond in 1929 and raised by his parents, Eugene and Maria Greczmiel, who had immigrated to Canada from Europe. After a career as a farmer, Gene moved into real estate development, establishing a reputation for building high quality residential neighbourhoods in Richmond, and later, managing commercial real estate with Conway Richmond. After a long adventurous life, Gene passed away in August, 2018. Today, Gene’s daughters, Michele Cupit and Lisa Greczmiel, continue the family business, and are highly philanthropic leaders contributing to a strong and dynamic community in Richmond.

“Our father was a pioneer in the development of Richmond, building homes, neighbourhoods and businesses here. We are proud to be able to give back to help build a new Acute Care Tower for Richmond to improve the future of the hospital care we all rely on throughout our lives,” said Lisa Greczmiel. “We invite others in our community, whose families and businesses have prospered like our own, to join us in creating a legacy of local health care for a community we all love and benefit from.”

“We are grateful to the Greczmiel family, who truly give with joy to help this rapidly growing community receive the type of care we all want for ourselves and our loved ones,” said Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation. “Their generosity is exemplary and provides a meaningful path to follow for others who also care deeply about ensuring the very best care here.”

Richmond Hospital urgently needs a new Acute Care Tower to replace the original hospital tower, which opened in 1966. Last year on March 29, the Province announced the launch of the Business Plan by Vancouver Coastal Health, which will determine the size and scope of the new facility as well as cost.

For over 30 years, Richmond Hospital Foundation has raised more than $80 million to help purchase vital medical equipment, improve patient care services and upgrade facilities at Richmond Hospital and our community of care in Richmond.

