Love Jacked (PG)

  December 21, 2018
    • Fatal Attraction!

    Love is the most vexing emotion ever. Prepare to see your hearts warmly massaged with the wonderfully timed Love Jacked. How nice it is to experience a small film with meaningful performances. Thanks to Red Eye Media you can start your holiday season with the right spirit by taking in This glowing will she / won’t she affair at the International Village Cinemas and select Cineplex screens around B.C.

    No one can account for good taste – or finding the right match. Lost in love Maya has a tough time finding mister right – especially living under the roof of her rather overbearing dad Ed. Watch the sparks fly between Amber Stevens West and Keith David as the two become engulfed over a possible walk down the aisle. Ah, but viewers don’t despair as there are some wild twists to the pending nuptials not the least of which is an African interloper.

    Paying homage a bit to Eddie Murphy’s classic Coming to America Maya somehow loses her head to a potential African Beau. Things get even more complicated ( and hilarious) when somehow a petty con enters the fray in an unbelievable switch that should leave onlookers In stitches. Yes, the con is on In This zestful playful escapade.

    Family turmoil that never lets up spells big time laughs in This fun romantic lark that has some solid performances. Get your good cheer on with one wacky family.

    By Alan Samuel

