‘A Love To Last’ stars share their love lessons

How special is Gerald Andeson to Bea Alonzo?

The actress was asked at the press con of her soap, “A Love To Last,” which is now on its final few weeks.

Alonzo, who has long been rumoured to have reconnected with Anderson years after their short-lived affair, admitted he’s “very special.”

“He inspires me every day.”

She added he was the one who influenced her to try running.

“He really inspires me to run, naintindihan ko na ‘yung beauty ng exercise. Dati kasi sumasama-sama lang ako tapos ngayon parang na-realize ko may sense of achievement pala. Kung dati 3K (run) lang, ngayon 5K tapos nag-10K na so on my own tumatakbo na ako. Ang ganda nong naibahagi niya sa akin,” she stated.

Are the two now ready to admit they are more than friends? Alonzo was asked about the real score between her and Anderson at the press conference of “A Love To Last.”

“Sa totoo lang we are really enjoying each other’s company right now and we’re very busy. Siya very busy siya sa mga ginagawa niya, ako rin,” she said, “We tape almost everyday so parang gusto rin naming i-honor ‘yung individuality ng isa’t isa …. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang dapat kong sabihin, because people might think echosera ako no. But what should I say? There is nothing to say. I wish I could say something,” she further said.

Asked if she prefers to keep everything private between her and Gerald, she responded, “…I think that’s the beauty of it. Parang nag-i-enjoy lang kami sa buhay. We are living in the moment.”

Meanwhile, she shared the relationship lesson she learned playing Andrea in “A Love To Last.”

“Never give up on love or never give up on somebody that you love,” she related, “That once you commit to someone … dapat panindigan mo ‘yun no matter how difficult the situation is. Dapat panindigan mo yung commitment na binitawan mo. Siguro ‘yun ang ingredient sa mga long lasting relationships – never giving up on someone we love.”

***

Iza Calzado said the lessons she’s learned as part of the soap, “A Love To Last,” can be applied to her own relationship with boyfriend of six years, Ben Wintle.

“Sa tingin ko lang, ha, at my tender age of 35,” she smiled, “and being in a relationship – several long term- relationships – siguro a secret [for] love [to] last is just, of course, love, respect, trust, and understanding and communication. Parang ‘yun ‘yung mga kailangan talaga.

“Compromise din at saka expectations should not be so high all the time so you have to manage expectations,” she futher said.

“Bilang si Grace (her character in ‘A Love To Last’) ang pinakamasakit sa ulo dito at very complicated character, I have learned – I’ve always known naman and was validated by the role I’m playing now – that when you are in any kind of relationship, selfishness will lead you nowhere but heartache. She’s become so self-centered with what she feels that she hasn’t completely let go of this idea of love she has with Anton and hence it is so hard for her to move forward in life. Once she completely lets go, I think her life will be better and she can find a new love.”

***

Julia Barretto, who plays Ian Veneracion’s daughter Chloe in “A Love To Last,” also learned a thing or two about the importance of compromise while studying her role.

“I think the lesson I got from the show is learning to adjust to a certain situation and being accepting to what will make others happy. In the case of Chloe, she had to accept that her dad was going to be married for the second time,” she explained, “I had to adjust to what will make my dad happy and maganda namn ‘yung outcome ng pag-accept ni Chloe sa second marriage ng father niya.”

***

Lead actor Ian Veneracion, who has been married to his wife Pam for 20 years, shared the secret to their partnership as well as his takeaway from the show.

“I think it’s all about respect, respecting each other’s individuality also – and a bottomless pit of patience on the side of my wife. Sobra ang pasensiya niya so I think that’s it,” he said with a smile. “In the show, I’ve learned the difference between the male and female [perspectives] because my character [shows] the male point of view. “Sometimes na-su-surprise ako kasi – oo nga – sometimes we can be insensitive sa ibang perception. Sabi nila, men are from Mars, women are from Venus sa the way we communicate so na-observe ko and hopefully it turns me [into a] better person in my personal life.” (J.M. Felipe, Malaya)

