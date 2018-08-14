Love takes on all forms on GMA Network’s newest primetimes series ‘Onanay’

Love takes on all forms as GMA Network debuts its newest heart-warming primetime series, Onanay.

Onanay tells the unique story of Onay, a woman born with Achondroplasia or a bone growth disorder which impeded her growth. Because of this, she is often the subject of ridicule but she chooses to remain positive in life. She gave birth to two beautiful daughters—Maila and Natalie—who cannot be more different from one another. Despite a tragedy and traumatizing events, Onay’s motherly love remains pure and unconditional, the way every mother is to her child.

The series introduces new Kapuso Jo Berry, who takes on the role of Onay. Despite her condition, she is loving, kind, warm towards everyone, and chooses to always look at the brighter side of things.

Young and talented Kapuso actresses Mikee Quintos and Kate Valdez join together once more in headlining this drama as siblings Maila and Natalie, daughters of Onay.

Maila is a perfectly cheerful and obedient daughter who is willing to stand up to anyone who makes fun of her mother. She dreams of graduating and giving her family a comfortable life.

Natalie, on the other hand, is spoiled, arrogant, and thinks highly of herself. She is ashamed of her mother’s physical appearance, which is why she often takes out her frustration and anger on Onay.

The show also features the very special participation of Superstar Ms. Nora Aunor as Nelia, Onay’s supportive mother who will do anything for her child.

Joining them to play an equally important role is Ms. Cherie Gil as Helena, a former beauty queen and now a wealthy owner of an online fashion magazine. She is also Onay’s mother-in-law who will make her and Nelia’s life miserable.

Completing the powerhouse cast are Gardo Versoza as Dante, Nelia’s younger brother who will treat Maila as his own daughter; Wendell Ramos as Lucas, a rich and careless man who used to be an alcohol and drug addict who will later on play an important role in Onay’s life; Rochelle Pangilinan as Sally, Onay’s childhood friend who works at a beauty salon and is very supportive and endeared to Maila; Vaness Del Moral as Imelda, Lucas’ jealous and possessive wife; Enrico Cuenca as Oliver, a handsome school jock who will fall for Maila; and special guest Adrian Alandy as Elvin, the loving and responsible husband of Onay who fell in love with her because of her beautiful innate qualities.

Onanay is set to touch the hearts of viewers by showcasing the immeasurable power of love and how there is nothing that a mother wouldn’t do for her child.

The series is under the helm of esteemed director Gina Alajar with the creative team composed of creative director Roy Iglesias, creative head Richard Cruz, creative consultant Suzette Doctolero, headwriter Luningning Ribay, writers Obet Villela, Geng delos Reyes and Tina Samson-Velasco, and brainstormers Borj Danao and Brylle Tabora.

Onanay is created by the GMA Entertainment Group under the supervision of Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Vice President for Drama Redgie A. Magno, Assistant Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Helen Rose S. Sese, and Executive Producer Nieva Sabit.

Don’t miss Onanay’s premiere this August 6 on GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV. To check the program schedule, visit their official website at www.gmapinoytv.com.

Like this: Like Loading...