Lovie talks about relationship

Lovi Poe’s contemporaries are mostly getting married. Is she contemplating walking down the aisle soon with her boyfriend, Chris Johnson?

“Nope, ni hindi namin napag-uusapan yan,” she replied. “I’m not ready to settle down. Enjoy pa ako being single. I don’t want any restrictions na masasakal ako.”

She denies they’re living in whenever Chris is in town.

“I won’t be comfortable with that. Unang-una, sanay akong ako lang sa bahay. Also, his projects and businesses are in other countries. When he comes here, he doesn’t stay with me at all.”

Lovi is feeling quite nervous as her new movie, “Woke Up Like This,” is now showing in theaters. “Siempre, kinakabahan ako kasi first comedy ko ito. Mas sanay sa akin ang viewers na umiiyak ako sa drama. Very big challenge sa’kin ang ‘Woke Up Like This’ kasi first time kong lumabas na kikay at komikera. But with the help of my leading man, Vhong Navarro, and our director, Joel Ferrer, confident akong naitawid ko naman ng tama ang role ko.”

To promote “Woke Up Like This,” Lovi was able to cross over to ABS-CBN and plug her movie in the late evening talk show of Boy Abunda and in the morning show, “Magandang Buhay.” After this comedy, she’s back doing a drama in “The Significant Other” with Tom Rodriguez and Erich Gonzales and in a new movie with comebacking director Tikoy Aguiluz.

