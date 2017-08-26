Lucky Logan (PG)

Southern Charm !

Folksy fun and good old-fashioned charm highlight Lucky Logan. Fresh and fun is this invigorating and inspiring flick from Entertainment One now strutting its stiff at Cineplex Cinemas around B.C including Scotiabank.

Unexpected going against type performance PA highlight this hip Steven Soderbergh saga. Heartthrob Channing Tatum dumbs down as a down on his luck good old southern boy trying to cope with some family and job re-adjustments not exactly to his liking or of his choosing. To make cash troubles go away the lad signs up some friends and a con or two for an ambitious and nefarious plan to rob and make (really take) some money.

Aided and abetted by blonde soon to be reborn Bond Daniel Craig the gang meticulously plan a heist. Like clockwork things go bad as the pressure builds. First class direction by Soderbergh ensures never a dull moment in this classy caper. Different? For sure. Engaging? Fully.

Take a break and take in This cousin to Ocean’s Eleven. Just substitute NASCAR for Vegas and you’ve got it made in the shade.

By Alan Samuel

