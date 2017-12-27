Luis and Jessy enjoy mini-vacation

After attending the wedding of his close friend Anne Curtis in New Zealand last month, Luis Manzano said he really enjoyed the mini vacation with his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola.

“I loved the tranquility. Sobra sobra ‘yung serenity. Extremes ang New Zealand. You have how quiet the mountains are and everything at the same time you have your bungee and skydiving. Kami ni Jessy, nakapag-skydive kami. ‘Yun ang na-enjoy ko, ‘yung extremes,” he said

Apart from visiting countries like Thailand and Japan, Luis said he also wants to see more of the local provinces with Jessy. “We want to travel to a lot of places sa Philippines muna. Like Dumaguete for diving. Ang dami naming gustong puntahan. Kahit nga Davao for diving. But in other places naman, there’s Tuscany, Maldives, Palau. I’ve never been there so it’s going to be a first for us,” he related.

Luis admitted he was inspired by Anne’s wedding even though he has not yet popped the question yet.

“It gave us a good idea of what we want kung saka-sakali mang dumating ang araw ng wedding namin. We spoke about it. Baka. It might be a destination wedding,” he shared.

Despite all the negative comments online regarding Jessy, Luis said there is a side of her he wishes the public could see. “Kung gaano siya kakulit. Sobrang kulit siya and kasi ‘yung roles niya most of the time very sexy and siren. Pero if you know how humble and how simple she really is,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...