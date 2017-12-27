Luis and Jessy enjoy mini-vacation

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 27, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 67

    • After attending the wedding of his close friend Anne Curtis in New Zealand last month, Luis Manzano said he really enjoyed the mini vacation with his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola.

    “I loved the tranquility. Sobra sobra ‘yung serenity. Extremes ang New Zealand. You have how quiet the mountains are and everything at the same time you have your bungee and skydiving. Kami ni Jessy, nakapag-skydive kami. ‘Yun ang na-enjoy ko, ‘yung extremes,” he said

    Apart from visiting countries like Thailand and Japan, Luis said he also wants to see more of the local provinces with Jessy. “We want to travel to a lot of places sa Philippines muna. Like Dumaguete for diving. Ang dami naming gustong puntahan. Kahit nga Davao for diving. But in other places naman, there’s Tuscany, Maldives, Palau. I’ve never been there so it’s going to be a first for us,” he related.

    Luis admitted he was inspired by Anne’s wedding even though he has not yet popped the question yet.

    “It gave us a good idea of what we want kung saka-sakali mang dumating ang araw ng wedding namin. We spoke about it. Baka. It might be a destination wedding,” he shared.

    Despite all the negative comments online regarding Jessy, Luis said there is a side of her he wishes the public could see. “Kung gaano siya kakulit. Sobrang kulit siya and kasi ‘yung roles niya most of the time very sexy and siren. Pero if you know how humble and how simple she really is,” he added.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Solenn Heussaff talks on what holidays are made of

    Next Story

    New home for Dabarkards in 2018

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 December 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Netizens praise Coney Reyes ’70s throwback photo

      Seasoned drama actress Coney Reyes proved she’s a sterling beauty in her hey days with a photo she recently posted of herself circa 1975. She credited the photo from a certain Lynn Rama. The photo was taken during the ’70s back when she hosted noontime “Student Canteen” when it ...

    • 27 December 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Ruru grateful in his career

      Ruru Madrid is grateful for the positive developments in his showbiz career at present. Apart from his popularity, his acting skill is also getting recognized. Recently, he tied with Dingdong Dantes as Best Drama Actor in the recently concluded PMPC Star Awards for Television. “I’m simply blessed with everything that’s happening ...

    • 27 December 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      New home for Dabarkards in 2018

      “Eat Bulaga” will be moving to its new home next year. On the road to its big 4-0 in 2019, the country’s longest-running noontime program will be leaving the Eastside Theater of Broadway Centrum for a state-of-the-art, 600-seater studio housed in APT Studios along Marcos Highway in Cainta, Rizal. ...

    • 27 December 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Luis and Jessy enjoy mini-vacation

      After attending the wedding of his close friend Anne Curtis in New Zealand last month, Luis Manzano said he really enjoyed the mini vacation with his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola. “I loved the tranquility. Sobra sobra ‘yung serenity. Extremes ang New Zealand. You have how quiet the mountains are and everything at the same ...

    • 27 December 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Solenn Heussaff talks on what holidays are made of

      For celebrity multi-slashie Solenn Heussaff, the holiday season is such a welcome treat what with a full year of non-stop work for her flourishing career. Besides getting to slow down for a few days, she also admitted that  she is a true fan of Christmas. “I love Christmas!” she ...

    %d bloggers like this: