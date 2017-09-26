Luis Manzano hosts the mystery music game show “I Can See Your Voice”

One of the Philippines’ most sought-after premier talent

Quezon City, Philippines — It appears Filipinos have a new weekend habit.

“I Can See Your Voice,” a quirky new show that dares celebrities to judge singing talent based on looks, pulled in more than double the viewers than that of its rival show, “Celebrity Bluff,” last Saturday.

It signaled a successful debut for ABS-CBN’s “I Can See Your Voice,” which is the localized version of the Korean show of the same name.

Led by the country’s most sought-after and award-winning host Luis Manzano, “I Can See Your Voice” is the first game format to be localized by ABS-CBN in partnership with Korea’s CJ E&M.

“What sets us apart is the humor that we only Filipinos have. This show is very casual and relaxed. We just want to create an atmosphere wherein you can laugh. There is not much tension in this show”, said Manzano.

Despite the fact that he is already a seasoned host, Manzano admitted that he still feels pressured, especially when the representative of the Korean franchise visited the country.

“He said, ‘In Korea, we have three hosts. Here, we have only you.’ Apparently, in Korea, there’s one host, one comedian, and a singer. Well at least I have done two out of three”, he jokingly added.

“I Can See Your Voice” features six secret songers (a term coined by the program as a play on the word singer), and a guest star who must guess who among the contestants is a SEE-nger (one who can sing) and who among them is a SEE-ntunado (one who cannot sing or tone deaf).

Helping the guest star make the cut, a group of SING-vestigators composed of Angeline Quinto, Alex Gonzaga, Kean Cipriano, Wacky Kiray, and Andrew E will comment and give their opinions every round.

For the first round called Stop, LOOKs and Listen, the guest star must eliminate one secret songer based on how he or she looks. To help the guest star decide, a video profile showing the lives of the secret songers plus a very quick preview of their actual singing voice will also be played.

At the end of the round, the eliminated secret songer must step on the Stage of Truth and sing live to reveal if he or she is a SEE-nger or a SEE-ntunado. The eliminated secret songer will receive a consolation prize of Php 5,000.

The game gets tougher in the second round called The Voice is SYNCHING, where the five remaining secret songers must lip-synch a song. If the secret songer is a SEE-nger, he/she will lip-synch to his/her own voice and if he/she is a SEE-ntunado, he/she will sing along to someone else’s voice. Two contestants must bid goodbye at the end of the round and will receive Php 10,000 each.

In the final round called I Like to PROVE it, PROVE it, the last three secret songers will have their last chance to convince the guest star to pick them as the winner. Each one will present a piece of evidence, such as a photograph or a medal, to prove that they can really sing.

The guest star again picks two contestants to eliminate, who will then go home with Php 15,000 each. The last secret songer standing will be named the winner, get

Php 25,000 cash, and sing a duet with the guest star.

If the winner is a SEE-nger, he or she will automatically get to compete in “Tawag ng Tanghalan” sa “It’s Showtime”.

For the show’s pilot weekend, Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and Broadway Diva Lea Salonga try their luck at guessing who the SEE-nger is.

“I Can See Your Voice” is the first Korean game format localized by ABS-CBN. The show is a big hit in Korea and has been distributed in many countries worldwide.

