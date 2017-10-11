Luis willing to wait

  • October 11, 2017
    • Luis Manzano admits he’s ready to settle down, but the 36-year-old host said at the Star Magic Ball 2017 on Saturday that he wants to wait for his girlfriend, Jessy Mendiola, to fulfill her dreams first.

    “Gusto kong matupad muna ‘yung dreams ni Jessy bago ‘yung dreams naming dalawa,” he said.

    Mendiola, on the other hand, told the press she appreciates Manzano’s patience. According to her, her boyfriend even said he would support her should she decide to take a break from showbiz.

    Asked if she’s ready to tie the knot with Manzano, she said: “Oo naman.”

    Earlier this month, Vilma Santos shared she approves of Jessy Mendiola for her son Luis Manzano because of her humility.

    “The one thing I noticed with Jessy ay hindi ko po nakikitaan na kinukumpetisyon si [Luis]. Parang, ‘hindi ako star, I’m the girlfriend,’” Santos told Pep.

