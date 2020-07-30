‘Mama Bear is home!’: Pinay reunites with stolen teddy bear with late mom’s voice message

  July 30, 2020
    • It was a story that had Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds praying for a happy ending.

    And it did.

    “Thank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds wrote in response. “To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome.”

    Filipina Mara Soriano on Thursday shared that she has reunited with her stolen teddy bear that contained a voice recording of her late mother saying, “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.”

    “MAMABEAR IS HOME!!!” she wrote as the caption of her Twitter post, showing her hugging her special stuffed toy.

    Soriano earlier pleaded for help in her search for her teddy bear, which was stolen while she was trying to move into a new apartment in Vancouver, Canada.

    Her desperate appeal was picked by the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), before grabbing the attention of the likes of Reynolds, who even offered $5,000 to anyone who could return the bear.

    The custom-made bear was gift from Soriano’s mother, who died on June 29, 2019 at the age of 53, following a battle with cancer.

    Given to her as a Christmas present, the bear had inside the only recorded message she had of her mom.

    Soriano wrote that “two kinds samaritans” returned the bear to her with the voice recording still intact. (abs-cbn)

     

