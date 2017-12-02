The Man Who InvEnted Christmas (G)

Bah Humbug!

Sure to warm your spirits as Christmas approaches is The Man Who Invented Christmas.

Good will towards all men and women no matter what your faith is well represented in this Pleasant period piece from Elevation Pictures now enchanting filmgoers at select Cineplex Cinemas across B.C. Be sure to check local listings to see a nice holiday treat.

Set in Elizabethan times in Merry Olde England our take revolves around the life of noted British scribe Charles Dickens. Perfectly played by Dan Stevens we see the UPS and downs of the noted writer. Family life for Dickens is a challenge especially the love/hate relationship with his rather obtuse dad, played devilishly in a sheepish sort of way by veteran James Bond baddie Jonathan Pryce (Tomorrow Never Dies).

Work (or to be lack of work) weighs heavily on this wordsmith’s mind. With things not going so well and the man desperate for a literary success whatever good will reserved I this chap’s mind gets put to the test when a miserly old cad enters his life and subconscious.

Veteran acting great Canadian national treasure Christopher Plummer (THE sound of Music) turns in a bravado performance as Scrooge, a potential home wrecker extraordinaire. In This battle for your hearts Vancouver producer Robert Mickelson pulls off a wonderful charmer that boasts beautiful performances highlighted with wit and an impeccable capturing of the time period with all the quirks of the charming cast.

Ideal for people of all ages from all backgrounds The Man Who Invented Christmas is full of hope, good will and good cheer. Just what the doctor ordered on these chilly autumn nights.

By Alan Samuel

