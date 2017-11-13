Kapuso viewers will get to see the different side of Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao as he takes on another role while revealing his main purpose in life via Stories for the Soul beginning November 5 on GMA Pinoy TV.

Despite all the challenges he has gone through, Sen. Manny believes he is called to inspire and preach God’s word.

“Ang Panginoon ang nagbigay sa akin ng conviction. There are so many challenges in my life that time. May mga times dun na nagkamali ako pero masasabi ko na ang Panginoon ang may gawa ng lahat. I believe this is what I am meant to do—to spread His words through this show,” he said.

He is proud of this show because it presents stories that aim to give hope and at the same time motivate one to become an inspiration to others.

“Looking forward ako na makita ng manunuod ‘yung inspirasyon at Word of God na talaga namang makakatulong sa pamilya o sa bawat problema na nararanasan nila especially on how to become strong. Gusto rin sabihin ng show na ito na sa dami ng challenges mo sa buhay, hayaan mo lang. Dadating ang panahon na makikita mo ang salvation ni God sa buhay mo,” Sen. Manny added.

This drama anthology presents stories inspired by characters and stories from the Bible, also known as the greatest book ever written.

For its pilot episode, Stories for the Soul features versatile actress Andrea Torres, highly-talented Kapuso actor Mike Tan and veteran actress Shamaine Buencamino.

Inspired by the Story of Ruth, the episode tells the story of Linda (Andrea), an orphan who found love in Manuel. Just when everything is falling into place, she becomes a widow at an early age after her husband dies from an accident.

Childless and alone, she chooses to stay with her mother-in-law Gloria (Shamaine) who also mourns with the loss of her son. Even with the bond that they have built together, the latter still tells her to find a new life and start over. She then meets Ramon (Mike) and falls in love with him.

Will Linda and Ramon finally end up together? Will Ramon cause a strain in the relationship of Gloria and Linda?

Directed by Mark Dela Cruz, the Kapuso Abroad can catch Stories For the Soul starting November 5, Sunday, on GMA Pinoy TV.

