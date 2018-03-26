Manny Pacquiao files Senate Resolution

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 26, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 32

    • Eight-division boxing champion, now Senator, Manny Pacquiao has filed Senate Resolution No 688 directing the Senate Committee on Sports to conduct in aid of legislation an inquiry on the current sad state of the Rizal Sports Complex and other sports facilities in the country.

    In sponsorship speech delivered last Tuesday, Pacquiao seeks the help of his fellow legislators in the Upper Chamber to address the lack of sustainable facilities, which, he said, is the reason that hinders the Filipino athletes in their quest for honor and fame for the country and themselves in the global arena, including the Olympics.

    “We should not allow his lack of required facilities to continue. As legislators, we should contribute ours best efforts in helping our athletes and sports officials achieve bigger dream,” the only man on earth to win world championships in the flyweight, super-bantamweight, featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and super-welterweight, said.

    “Filipinos have been making a mark in the global arena because of our unmistakable passion for sports,” he said. “However, the state of the different sports facilities in the country shows that sports do not rank on the top of our priority list.”

    Pacquiao stressed the need to correct this situation, sports being a necessary program for the development of the holistic health of the citizens. “If Filipinos are known globally in sports despite the limitations, imagine the possibilities if we rectify the situation.”

    “Mr. President, if we expect our athletes to excel in the global platform, we need to give more than what we have already given them,” the former two-time congressman asserted.

    “Kailangan po nating magtulungan upang mabigyan ng tamang solusyon ang mga problema na pumipigil sa pag-arangkada ng pag-asenso ng ating mga atleta, “he said.

    Pacquiao recalled that when he visited the 1934-built RMSC December last year, he was surprised seeing the same things that already existed when he used to train at the ame place in the 80s without improvements.

    “Teen-ager pa lang ako noon, Mr. President. Doon po ako nag-training ng boxing. Doon po nabuo ang aking mga pangarap, “he reminisced. “Sira-sira na po ang aming mga gamit sa training at hindi na rin maayos and mga pasilidad.”

    “Noong ako ay bumisita pagkatapos ng maraming taon, wala po akong nakitang improvements. Mas lalong kalunos-lunos ang kalagayan. Nakakalungkot, “he observed.

    “Saan tayo nakakita ng world-class divers na sa kutson nagdidive? Ng world-class athletes  na sa sira-sirang punching bag sumusuntok? Nagtitiis sa mga sira-sira at bulok na mga pasilidad and mga nais magbigay ng karangalan sa ating  bayan.”

    “Yet we aspire for that Olympic gold. Pababayaan na lang ba natin na mas lalong mabulok and pasilidad? Pababayaan na lang ba natin ang ating mga atletang magtiyaga sa init at kalawang kahit na iniaalay nila ang kanilang sarili para sa karangalan ng ating bansa?

    By EDDIE G. ALINEA

    Share

    Previous Story

    Gringo (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 March 2018
      1 hour ago No comment

      Manny Pacquiao files Senate Resolution

      Eight-division boxing champion, now Senator, Manny Pacquiao has filed Senate Resolution No 688 directing the Senate Committee on Sports to conduct in aid of legislation an inquiry on the current sad state of the Rizal Sports Complex and other sports facilities in the country. In sponsorship speech delivered last Tuesday, ...

    • 25 March 2018
      21 hours ago No comment

      Gringo (PG)

      Ahead of their time. Right on the mark are the writers of Gringo for concocting a dynamic tale fit for the times. Catch this zesty thriller from VVS Films at various Cineplex cites throughout B.C. Originality has gone by the boards in Hollywood in recent years. Taking a page ...

    • 25 March 2018
      23 hours ago No comment

      Joey de Leon, Eileen Macapagal finally tie the knot

      “Eat Bulaga” host Joey de Leon and his long-time partner Eileen Macapagal tied the knot Monday in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. De Leon shared the milestone on Instagram with a photo of him and his wife in their wedding attire, captioned simply: “Mr. and ...

    • 25 March 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Like Duterte, Trump wants death for drug dealers

      U.S. President Donald Trump has called for tough measures to combat the drug menace in his country, including the death penalty against drug dealers.   Trump’s stance mirrors in part the hard approach by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte against the drug problem.   In November 2017, Trump and Duterte ...

    • 25 March 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Pia shares experience in shooting ‘My Perfect You’

      With her first romantic movie “My Perfect You” now out in theaters, Pia Wurtzbach said she wants to prove to everyone that she was deserving of her Best New Movie Actress win for “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad” in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival. “I would think bago pa ...

    %d bloggers like this: