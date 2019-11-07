Margielyn Didal tops 2 skateboarding events in California

Margielyn Didal bolstered her Southeast Asian Games and Olympic preparations by bagging two gold medals in separate skateboarding events recently in California.

Didal topped the Exposure All Women’s Skateboarding Championships at Huntington Beach and the Ladies Day at The Berrics in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Cebuana native won the Exposure All Women’s event for the second straight year, according to the Facebook account of the Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines Inc.

The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medalist seeks to clinch an Olympic berth to the Tokyo Games next year as well as a podium finish at the 30th SEA Games late this month. (J. C. Anolin, mb.com.ph)

