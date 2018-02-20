Marian Rivera continues her journey as a Kapuso

Primetime Queen Marian Rivera remains a loyal and full-fledged Kapuso as she renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. last February 5.

Marian, who has been a Kapuso for more than a decade, said she feels happy and fulfilled with her renewal of contract with GMA 7, “Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa GMA dahil sobra sobra yung tiwala nila sa akin after all na nagpakasal, nagkaanak ako, binibigyan pa rin ako ng magagandang proyekto. Of course, looking forward ako sa mga gagawin pa namin this year.”

The multitalented actress/ TV host is one of GMA Network’s most prized artists. Her career started in 2005 when she appeared in various soap operas and movies, both in the small and big screens.

In 2007, she became a household name when she bagged the title role of the top-rating Philippine adaptation of “Marimar” opposite Primetime King Dingdong Dantes. Aside from her iconic roles in numerous teledramas, Marian also displayed her versatility when she earned her own dance show and at the same time, hosted a roster of talk and variety shows in her home network.

The highly-popular Kapuso actress is also one of the country’s trusted endorsers and in demand cover girls. She continues to be an inspiration to her fans and supporters with her charity works and advocacy.

Atty. Gozon couldn’t be more proud and happy of her contract renewal, “Napakaraming salamat kay Marian at kami ay talagang natutuwa na napili nanaman niya tayo to renew her contract. Si Marian ay isa sa pinakamaganda at pinakamagaling na artista sa Pilipinas ngayon. Kaya nagagalak kami na kasama na naman natin siya at sa tingin ko, malayo pa ang mararating ni Marian at talagang tutulungan natin siyang marating yung sukdulan ng kanyang career.”

Rasonable said she hopes for more fruitful years with Marian and assures her fans and supporters that the Network will continue to provide ground-breaking shows for her, “Ipagpapatuloy natin yung paggawa niya ng mga makabuluhang drama, nanalo na siya ng awards before, sa acting. So kailangan i-continue natin yan and then of course, she still has her hosting where she also won an award so, itutuloy niya yun pati yung ginagawa niya for News and Public Affairs na drama anthology.”

Rams David, on the other hand, said he is very excited about this new milestone in Marian’s career as a Kapuso, “Masayang-masaya kami. Ang GMA 7 ang siyang nag-alaga sa kanya from the very start na nag-umpisa siya hanggang ngayon na mayroon na siyang pamilya at anak and she is still doing her best na maging worthy na maging Kapuso star and GMA’s Primetime Queen. (gma)

