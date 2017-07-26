Mariel is a reluctant actress?

But after being crowned Binibining Pilipinas-International, Mariel has proven that there’s more to her than being the daughter of Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong. Her resemblance to Liza Soberano is a plus factor as she begins her foray into show biz.

What made Mariel change her mind? “I did say acting wasn’t my cup of tea,” she said. “But, I also said that I wasn’t completely closing the doors. It was a great opportunity to get asked to play Coco Martin’s leading lady in ‘Ang Panday,’ considering I haven’t had much experience in acting. So, it wouldn’t be smart of me to turn down the offer. ”

Any advice from her dad? According to Mariel, Boyet told her to study her character well and be nice to the cast and crew she works with.

Since it’s Mariel’s movie debut, I suddenly remembered one of her father’s earlier films, “Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?” Just like Mariel’s movie, it was a Metro Manila Film Festival entry (1976). Boyet bagged the best actor award back then.

For sure, Mariel has a lot of her dad and mom in her, so she just might surprise us with her acting chops. After her baptism of fire in “Ang Panday,” wouldn’t a movie with her parents be a superb idea? Hear the De Leons roar.

By: D.A. Carvajal, Inq

