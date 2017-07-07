Mariel tapped as Coco’s leading lady in Panday

Reigning Bb. Pilipinas-International Mariel de Leon (right) has said yes as the leading lady of Coco Martin (far right) in Panday which is one of the first four approved official entries in this December’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The movie will be directed by Coco (his debut as director) who is also producing it under CCM Creative Productions, his newly-formed company. He will be using his real name, Rodel Nacianceno.

A creation of Komiks King Carlo J. Caparas, Panday marks Mariel’s entry into showbiz, something which she initially said she feared venturing into. She was given the go-signal by her actor parents, Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, as well as by the Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) headed by Madame Stella Marquez-Araneta on the condition that CCM Productions will coordinate with BPCI for Mariel’s schedule. BPCI doesn’t usually allow its queens to join showbiz during their reigns.

Being eyed for Lizardo, the iconic villain originated by the late Max Alvarado in the four Panday movies, is Arjo Atayde who was impressive as kontrabida in Coco’s Kapamilya starrer FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano which has been extended to 2018. The Lizardo character changes form and Jake Cuenca is being tapped as the character’s alter ego. Also in the cast is Gloria Romero.

According to the STAR informer, Coco has watched the four FPJ starrers as part of his research.

“Da King is my idol, my hero,” Coco said in a previous interview. “I owe so much to him, and to his widow, Tita Susan (Roces, who is also in the cast of Ang Probinsyano).

( R. Lo, PS)

