Marieton Pacheco, Rhea Santos, Ron Gagalac are now in OMNI-Tagalog News

The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country.

Salubungin. OMNI Television brings new voices to the Filipino speaking Canadian communities with local, national, and international news with the launch of daily 30-minute newscast, begun September 1. OMNI News: Filipino Edition being produced in-house at OMNI’s studios in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Edmonton.

Marieton Pacheco, Producer – Pacheco is an experienced video journalist, most recently having worked for The Filipino Channel (TFC). Prior to that, Pacheco was a reporter and anchor with ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation and their cable channel ANC in the Philippines prior to moving to Canada with her family.

Rhea Santos, Video Journalist – Born and raised in the Philippines, Santos has 19 years of experience in the television broadcast news industry. Santos joins OMNI from GMA Network’s morning show Unang Hirit, where she was the longest-serving female morning newscaster in the history of Philippine television.

Ron Gagalac, Reporter – Gagalac joins OMNI from ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation where he served as a multimedia news correspondent. Gagalac holds a Master of Communications from Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City and is currently studying at Seneca College in Toronto.

They will also be joined by Filipino reporters Andy Aquino, Paula Saraza, Theresa Redula, and video journalists Arvin Joaquin and Theresa Barrera.

The news edition airs everyday at 11:00pm.

The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country.

They received congratulatory messages from their fellow journalists for being recognized in the international news field.

OMNI Television is a Canadian television network which is owned by Rogers Sports & Media.

OMNI TV has been delivering news in different languages like Cantonese, Mandarin, Italian, and Punjabi. As it aims to widen its scope towards delivering international news, it also started its Arabic and Filipino edition. (omnitv.ca)

Like this: Like Loading...