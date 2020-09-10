Marieton Pacheco, Rhea Santos, Ron Gagalac are now in OMNI-Tagalog News

  • admin
  • September 10, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 123

    • The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country.
    Salubungin. OMNI Television brings new voices to the Filipino speaking Canadian communities with local, national, and international news with the launch of daily 30-minute newscast, begun September 1. OMNI News: Filipino Edition being produced in-house at OMNI’s studios in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Edmonton.
    Marieton Pacheco, Producer – Pacheco is an experienced video journalist, most recently having worked for The Filipino Channel (TFC). Prior to that, Pacheco was a reporter and anchor with ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation and their cable channel ANC in the Philippines prior to moving to Canada with her family.

    Rhea Santos, Video Journalist – Born and raised in the Philippines, Santos has 19 years of experience in the television broadcast news industry. Santos joins OMNI from GMA Network’s morning show Unang Hirit, where she was the longest-serving female morning newscaster in the history of Philippine television.

    Ron Gagalac, Reporter – Gagalac joins OMNI from ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation where he served as a multimedia news correspondent. Gagalac holds a Master of Communications from Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City and is currently studying at Seneca College in Toronto.

    They will also be joined by Filipino reporters Andy Aquino, Paula Saraza, Theresa Redula, and video journalists Arvin Joaquin and Theresa Barrera.
    The news edition airs everyday at 11:00pm.

    The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country.
    They received congratulatory messages from their fellow journalists for being recognized in the international news field.
    OMNI Television is a Canadian television network which is owned by Rogers Sports & Media.
    OMNI TV has been delivering news in different languages like Cantonese, Mandarin, Italian, and Punjabi. As it aims to widen its scope towards delivering international news, it also started its Arabic and Filipino edition. (omnitv.ca)

    Share

    Previous Story

    B.C. orders closure of nightclubs, banquet halls as COVID-19 cases rise

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN LAUNCHES ONLINE EDUTAINMENT HUB “JUST LOVE KIDS”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Marieton Pacheco, Rhea Santos, Ron Gagalac are now in OMNI-Tagalog News

      The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country. Salubungin. OMNI Television brings new voices to the Filipino speaking Canadian communities with local, national, and international news with the launch of daily 30-minute newscast, begun September ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      B.C. orders closure of nightclubs, banquet halls as COVID-19 cases rise

      To recruit an estimated 7,000 health-care workers The B.C. provincial government has ordered the closure of all nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls effective September 8, 2020. The move was in response to rising case of COVID-19 infections. In addition, liquor sales in all bars, pubs and restaurants were ordered ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Duterte reveals he is near stage one cancer

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made known that his doctor told him that his Barrett’s esophagus condition was “nearing stage one cancer”. Duterte made the revelation in a pre-recorded televised address that aired on August 25. Malacanang on August 26 allayed fears about Duterte’s supposed deteriorating health. The Palace ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres : Democracy plays a role in defeating COVID-19

      The world marks International Day of Democracy on September 15, 2020. The annual event was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 to promote the principles of democracy. Democracy is the idea that power resides in the people. It comes from the Greek words demos (people) and ...

    • 27 August 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Time to put Canada first: new Conservative leader Erin O’Toole

      The Conservative Party of Canada has a new leader, and it’s Erin O’Toole. O’Toole is a three-time Conservative MP representing the riding of Durham in Ontario. O’Toole was first elected in a 2012 byelection. Prior to entering politics, O’Toole was in the Royal Canadian Air Force for a decade. ...

    %d bloggers like this: