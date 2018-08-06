MARK HOLLAND VISITS SURREY TO SUPPORT COMMUNITY EFFORTS TO END GANG VIOLENCE

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 6, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 49

    • Parliamentary Secretary to the Public Safety Minister, Mark Holland visited Surrey to hear community concerns and ideas from local experts on tackling gang and gun violence

     Surrey, BC – Ensuring the safety of Surrey’s neighbourhoods is a top priority for Surrey’s Members of Parliament, John Aldag, Sukh Dhaliwal, Ken Hardie, Gordie Hogg and Randeep Sarai. This was the primary purpose of yesterday’s roundtable with Mark Holland, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Public Safety Minister.

    At this roundtable, the MP’s along with their provincial and municipal counterparts discussed the measures that have been taken to date, as well as new resources and supports that are required to boost prevention, intervention, and enforcement measures to tackle gun and gang violence in Surrey.

    In Budget 2018, more than 300 million dollars were allocated over the next five years and $100 million annually after that, which will be permanent funding towards community programs, law enforcement and border operations that are focused on reducing gun and gang violence across Canada. While the MP’s are pleased to see this significant investment, they made it clear, Surrey must receive an increased level of funding to ensure we have the resources to support community programs, and police operations on this issue.

    At this roundtable, members from various community organizations, Surrey School Board, City of Surrey Gang Task Force, Surrey RCMP, CFSEU, and representatives from the Ministry of Children and Families were on hand to share the work that is being done to prevent children from entering gang life, and the tools and resources that are needed to support this work.

    This team of local MP’s ended yesterday’s meeting by hearing directly from local families from the lower mainland on the toll this has had on their families. The MP’s, as well as Mark Holland, are resolved to carry forward the ideas, suggestions, and solutions on this issue to bring about a real difference in our community, led by our B.C. Caucus Chair, Gordie Hogg. In the coming months, they expect the funding supports to arrive at the approved applicants.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Blindspotting (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 August 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      MARK HOLLAND VISITS SURREY TO SUPPORT COMMUNITY EFFORTS TO END GANG VIOLENCE

      Parliamentary Secretary to the Public Safety Minister, Mark Holland visited Surrey to hear community concerns and ideas from local experts on tackling gang and gun violence  Surrey, BC – Ensuring the safety of Surrey’s neighbourhoods is a top priority for Surrey’s Members of Parliament, John Aldag, Sukh Dhaliwal, Ken ...

    • 05 August 2018
      22 hours ago No comment

      Blindspotting (PG)

      Cut from the same cloth as British classic Trainspotting comes the newly minted Blindspotting. Going for the jugular is this relevant journey into the underbelly of modern American society. Fresh and frank is this VVS Films movie that will hold your attention from the start to the end at The Fifth ...

    • 05 August 2018
      24 hours ago No comment

      United People’s SONA in Vancouver

      The discontent and the outrage against the Duterte government and its anti-people policies were heard loud and clear among the overseas Filipino groups and progressive Canadians who are concerned with what is happening in the Philippines, most especially the continuing human rights violations and the increasing fascism and militarization ...

    • 05 August 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Everyone’s an expert

      I’m always amused by people speaking as if they are experts at anything at all. As a teacher, we are always looking for ways to include parents in the education of their children, as we are simply in loco parentis, and will never replace the parents as the child’s primary ...

    • 03 August 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      SM commits to regularize 10,000 workers this year: Bello

      SM has committed to regularize 10,000 employees this year, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday. The country’s largest mall operator “committed” to regularize 5,000 workers in the first semester and another 5,000 in the second semester, Bello told ANC’s Headstart Most of the workers who will be regularized ...

    %d bloggers like this: