UP Maroons sustain title dreams

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 5, 2018
  • Basketball
  • Page Views 31

    • UNIVERSITY of the Philippines ended 32 long and weary years of solitude yesterday against an equally-determined Adamson University.

    The Fighting Maroons scored a breathtaking 89-87 decision in overtime in their do-or-die Final Four duel to gain a finals slot opposite defending champion Ateneo in the 81st UAAP basketball tournament before a jampacked crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Playing in its biggest game in three decades and in front of 20,944 fans, UP sustained its title dreams despite squandering a 16-point third quarter spread. The Maroons stepped up when it mattered most behind the likes of Diego Dario, 6-foot-8 Nigerian import Bright Akhuetie, and graduating skipper Paul Desiderio.

    A Jerom Lastimosa three-pointer gave Adamson an 84-78 lead in overtime but the Maroons refused to lie down and die and went on an 11-3 windup en route to their first finals appearance since 1986, the year they won the crown behind a team led by Benjie Paras and coached by Joe Lipa.

    Game 1 of the best-of-3 finals is set this Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Desiderio capped UP’s fightback with a clutch jumper over the outstretched arms of Falcon Sean Manganti that pegged an 89-87 count, only 6.6 ticks left.

    Adamson had a chance to steal the win but Lastimosa’s last-gasp triple missed its mark as the Maroons’ faithful celebrated frenzy and the Adamson gallery wept in agony.

    Juan Gomez De Liano led UP with a game-high 30 points, to go with six rebounds and two assists, while Desiderio notched a double-double of 16 markers and 11 boards.

    Akhuetie, the league’s leading MVP contender, added 13 and 17 as the third-ranked Maroons completed a stunning ouster of the No. 2 and twice-to-beat Falcons.

    UP also edged Adamson 73-71 last Saturday to forge the rubber match.

    An emotional Maroons coach Bo Perasol said the team’s unlikely run to the Big Dance is a product of the hard work of his charges.

    “I made that promise (change the culture in UP). But before that, I made a promise to God that if we made it to the finals, the glory would belong to Him. So, I thank Him,” said Perasol.

    “We made it. It wasn’t without hard work, it wasn’t without tears and challenges,” he added.

    UP took a 51-42 lead at the half and led by as much as 60-44 on a Juan Gomez De Liano basket at the 5:56 mark of the third canto.

    The Falcons battled back and grabbed a 67-64 cushion going into the payoff period.

    The Maroons seemed to have the victory in the bag after taking a 78-75 buffer on a Jun Manzo runner with 10.7 seconds remaining in the fourth.

    But Lastimosa sank a left corner trey to tie the match at 78-78 and Desiderio missed a three-pointer with 2.6 seconds left.

    Jerrick Ahanmisi paced Adamson with 20 points while Lastimosa, 6-foot-6 Cameroonian reinforcement Papi Sarr, and Simon Camacho had 17, 16, and 10, respectively.

    Added Perasol: “We could have already given up. I told myself that if I cannot stand for my team, if I cannot be confident for my team, if I cannot believe in my team, who else would believe? I know that this team is going to go through it.”

    (MICHAEL JUGADO, Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao opens training camp, starts fine-tuning program

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 December 2018
      35 mins ago No comment

      UP Maroons sustain title dreams

      UNIVERSITY of the Philippines ended 32 long and weary years of solitude yesterday against an equally-determined Adamson University. The Fighting Maroons scored a breathtaking 89-87 decision in overtime in their do-or-die Final Four duel to gain a finals slot opposite defending champion Ateneo in the 81st UAAP basketball tournament ...

    • 05 December 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao opens training camp, starts fine-tuning program

      For the nth time, boxing hero Manny Pacquiao will be leading a dual life of a boxer and a lawmaker for a month and-a-half or so. Pacquiao on Monday started that kind of life that began when he was elected congressman for two terms in 2007, then as senator ...

    • 05 December 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Support for families with critically ill loved ones

      Over 8,000 claims established in first year of new measures for caregiving benefits November 28, 2018 Surrey, British Columbia Employment and Social Development Canada Today, millions of Canadians provide informal care and support for seriously ill family members. That is why in Budget 2017 the Government of Canada announced ...

    • 03 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Martinez going the way of So

      SEEKING to expand his horizon, two-time Winter Olympic Games veteran Michael Martinez will likely skip the 30th Southeast Asian Games the country will host next year, according to Philippine Skating Union sports director Pico Martin. “Michael wants to venture into other things so there is a huge possibility we ...

    • 03 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Breathe Life, Be Aware of Lung Cancer

      ANGEL THOUGHTS “When the law no longer protects you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you – you know your nation is doomed.”—Ayn Rand The Disney-themed lights show at the Ayala triangle is a go-to this holiday season, and best of all, it’s free. Just be prepared ...

    %d bloggers like this: