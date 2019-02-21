Martin Lintag Fights Two Rare Forms of Leukemia, Needs Stem Cell Donor

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 21, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 61

    • Martin Lintag was born and raised in the Greater Vancouver area, with his family settling in Richmond during his growing up years. He now resides in New Westminster.

    His parents are originally from the Philippines, with his mom Linda moving to Canada in the late 70s, and then his father Oscar coming over in 1988. Before he was diagnosed with two rare forms of blood cancer, Martin, or “Marty” as he is fondly called by close friends and family, worked as a successful accountant for an industrial auctioneer company.

    Marty was a healthy, energetic and charismatic person. He enjoyed playing a lot of sports such as ultimate frisbee, bowling, volleyball, dodgeball and worked out every day. Marty lived his life to the fullest, and often gave back to the community by volunteering his time to coach people in sports.

    Martin lived a very active and healthy lifestyle, and so when he was diagnosed with two rare forms of leukemia when he turned 30 years old last July 2018, he didn’t know what hit him.

    He got sick with strep throat that never went away, and after a blood test his family doctor urged him to go to the emergency ward because his white cell count was so high. It was discovered that Marty developed mixed phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL). This disease is made of two different types of leukemia, acute lymphblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

    These two rare forms of leukemia can be treated if Martin goes into remission and receives a stem cell transplant.

    He’s currently under palliative care through Vancouver General Hospital, and continues to live his day-to-day life, works out and even drives himself to his own chemotherapy treatments. Martin has also reached out to hospitals outside Canada in hopes to find alternative treatments.

    Despite the huge adversity Martin is facing, he hasn’t lost hope. He’s a brave young man who continues to have a positive attitude even when he is very close to death’s door. In Martin’s own words, “stay positive and don’t sweat the little things”.

    He refuses to give up hope and appreciates the love and support he’s received from so many people he knows and those he doesn’t.
    What can save Martin’s life is a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor–preferably from the Filipino ethnic group. Anyone who is between the ages of 17 – 35 years old would be a viable donor (a health regulation in Canada).

    As Martin states, “[t]he best way to be fully cured of my MPAL is to receive a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor. However, very few Asians, let alone Filipinos, are aware of stem cell transplants and are registered donors. This makes it difficult for me and others to find a match. As of 2015, Southeast Asians, including people of Filipino descent, form less than 2% of Canada’s database, and Canada is unable to access donors registered in the Philippines.”

    To become a donor, please go to https://www.match4martin.com orhttps://www.facebook.com/Match4MartinNow/

    Share

    Previous Story

    Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres diagnosed with skin cancer

    Next Story

    Go Fish

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 February 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      PBA legend Joey Loyzaga remains amazed with Ginebra fans

      PBA legend Joey Loyzaga said he couldn’t help but feel nostalgic to be at the Big Dome again watching the fans cheer for Barangay Ginebra during the “Return of Rivals” benefit games last Sunday. The other half of the legendary Loyzaga brothers wasn’t able to play on the court, ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Robi’s new found love

      Robi Domingo has found a new love in Maiqui Pineda and he shared in an article that he knew her way back when they were still in high school. “Because of common friends, we knew of each other. We never really got acquainted kasi malayo ‘yun barkada namin. Also, ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Empoy works on another project

      Comedian Empoy Marquez has his hands full, as he is about to start work on his second team-up with Alessandra de Rossi, who was his leading lady in the blockbuster comedy flick, “Kita Kita.” “Though may casting na ang pelikula at kung sino ang director,” Empoy related. “I’m not ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Kate redeems herself

      Kate Valdez’s character Natalie is slowly redeeming herself from being the villainous daughter in “Onanay” to one who now has learned to care for her mother, Onay, played by Jo Berry. This started after Onay was kidnapped and she was also mistakenly abducted by the kidnappers who were hired ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Karla’s new movie ‘Familia Blondina’

      Karla Estrada is happy to be back on the big screen in the comedy “Familia Blondina” that opens in theaters on February 27 produced by Arctic Sky Entertainment. Although she’s seen regularly in her morning show, “Magandang Buhay,” the last movie Karla did was almost two years ago in ...

    %d bloggers like this: