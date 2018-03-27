Marvin Agustin gets hurt on teleserye comment

Marvin Agustin reacted to a netizen who criticized the stars of his GMA-7 prime-time series Kambal Karibal.

This Kapuso show is pitted against the ABS-CBN fantaserye Bagani that started airing last March 5, 2018.

It started when Marvin retweeted the ratings performance of Kambal Karibal compared to Bagani. It showed that Bagani, starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, got a lower rating than Kambal Karibal based on Nielsen NUTAM People Ratings data.

Last March 13, Kambal Karibal got a TV rating of 10.6% while Bagani got 10.3%. A netizen using the Twitter handle @xzcasdwer replied to Marvin’s post by writing: “Kambal karibal??? Anu yan. Ang layo sa BAGANI. Ang budget ng GMA 20K. Ang production ng BAGANI more than 1 million. Nananaginip ka GMA.Hahaha”

A netizen using the Twitter handle @realaaronj027 also responded by commenting: “Yun na nga.. laki ng budget ng bagani pero eto mukhang laruan yung vfx.. hahaha”

Netizen @xzcasdwer again criticized the Kapuso fantasy series by writing: “Cnu ba ang artista ng kambal karibal???? HINDI KO KILALA. Para silang naglalaro sa TV kapag umaarte. Sa BAGANI kasi LIZA SOBERANO at ENRIQUE GIL lang naman.”

Kambal Karibal is top-billed by the BiGuel love team of Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix.

Marvin, one of the stars of Kambal Karibal, seemed hurt by the comment when he posted on his Twitter account: “Ouch… ok lang… madami din kami napapasaya… yun ang trabaho namin, magpasaya ng viewers hindi mang nega… bigay na namin sayo yang trabaho na yan. Enjoy!”

