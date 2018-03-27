Marvin Agustin gets hurt on teleserye comment

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 27, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 65

    • Marvin Agustin reacted to a netizen who criticized the stars of his GMA-7 prime-time series Kambal Karibal.

    This Kapuso show is pitted against the ABS-CBN fantaserye Bagani that started airing last March 5, 2018.

    It started when Marvin retweeted the ratings performance of Kambal Karibal compared to Bagani. It showed that Bagani, starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, got a lower rating than Kambal Karibal based on Nielsen NUTAM People Ratings data.

    Last March 13, Kambal Karibal got a TV rating of 10.6% while Bagani got 10.3%. A netizen using the Twitter handle @xzcasdwer replied to Marvin’s post by writing: “Kambal karibal??? Anu yan. Ang layo sa BAGANI. Ang budget ng GMA 20K. Ang production ng BAGANI more than 1 million. Nananaginip ka GMA.Hahaha”

    A netizen using the Twitter handle @realaaronj027 also responded by commenting: “Yun na nga.. laki ng budget ng bagani pero eto mukhang laruan yung vfx.. hahaha”

    Netizen @xzcasdwer again criticized the Kapuso fantasy series by writing: “Cnu ba ang artista ng kambal karibal???? HINDI KO KILALA. Para silang naglalaro sa TV kapag umaarte. Sa BAGANI kasi LIZA SOBERANO at ENRIQUE GIL lang naman.”

    Kambal Karibal is top-billed by the BiGuel love team of Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix.

    Marvin, one of the stars of Kambal Karibal, seemed hurt by the comment when he posted on his Twitter account: “Ouch… ok lang… madami din kami napapasaya… yun ang trabaho namin, magpasaya ng viewers hindi mang nega… bigay na namin sayo yang trabaho na yan. Enjoy!”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Celebrate spring at the Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival

    Next Story

    Bibeth is the new festival Director

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 March 2018
      10 mins ago No comment

      Lady Falcons are champs again

      Adamson University softball coach Ana Santiago only aimed for a place in the title playoff, but her Lady Falcons did more than that. Playing behind a curve-throwing pitcher Lyca Basa and a recharged batting order, the Lady Falcons shutout the University of Santo TomasTigresses, 6-0, to retain the UAAP ...

    • 27 March 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Jericho happy for his son

      Jericho Rosales expressed his happiness knowing his son knows the value of education. “Kung gusto niyang maging artista, hanggang tumanda siya pwede, but for us kasi, like ako, hindi ako nabigyan ng pribilehiyo para mag-kolehiyo, di ba? So gusto ko na nakikita niya ‘yung value ng education. “He’s a ...

    • 27 March 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Solenn makes fanny packs fashionable again

      Fresh from the Palm Beach Art Show in Miami, Florida, Solenn Heussaff continues to flex her artistic muscles with a new fashion collaboration project. Solenn has teamed up with handcrafted leather goods company Our Tribe to create her own line of leather fanny packs. The Kapuso artist gives her ...

    • 27 March 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Bibeth is the new festival Director

      Bibeth Orteza, a seasoned director, writer and actress, is the new festival director of ToFarm Film Festival, with Joey Romero as managing director and Laurice Guillen as consultant. A brainchild of Dr. Milagros How, EVP of Universal Harvester Inc., it aims to uplift the plight of our farmers by ...

    • 27 March 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Marvin Agustin gets hurt on teleserye comment

      Marvin Agustin reacted to a netizen who criticized the stars of his GMA-7 prime-time series Kambal Karibal. This Kapuso show is pitted against the ABS-CBN fantaserye Bagani that started airing last March 5, 2018. It started when Marvin retweeted the ratings performance of Kambal Karibal compared to Bagani. It showed that Bagani, starring Liza Soberano ...

    %d bloggers like this: