Mary Poppins Returns (G)

Nanny Dearest!

Lo and behold. All is well in this much troubled world when a cherished children’s favourite returns to the screen. Despite a perfectly timed holiday release that Christmas cheer continues to offer hope as Mary Poppins Returns still plays well to all ages at Cineplex Cinemas and Various Landmark Theatres around B.C.

Most certainly that Disney magic is on ample display. Perfect casting sees Emily Blunt soar to new heights as a house maid from heaven miraculously arrives on the doorsteps of a hard luck London family. Headed by James Bond’s own newly minted Q Ben Wickshaw continues to show poise as a doting dad to three small children who along with his wife are facing strain over a house bank loan.

In the spirit of It’s A Wonderful Life (yes, I know that’s a bit of a stretch) Mary Poppins Returns succeeds by offering hope. Full of magic and whimsical energy this fantasy will surely delight the little ones and oldsters alike. Fun special effects and lively songs from the lyrics of Robert Sherman will have you smiling and approving.

Perfect Family fun Mary Poppins Returns is a spirited fantasy which is just what these troubled times need and deserve. Full of pleasant memories by all means smile with this film.

By Robert Waldman

