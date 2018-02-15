Matt Evans plays the villain in new show

  joelcastro.com
  • February 15, 2018
    • Matt Evans doesn’t mind that in his first official show on GMA he’s playing the role of a villain. He’s included in the cast of Sherlock Jr. headlined by Ruru Madrid.

     “Honestly, this is one thing I really want to do when I moved to the Kapuso lot. In fact, when asked by top honcho Ms. Lilybeth Rasonable, I told her right away that I don’t want a lead role. So, it’s no big deal if I’m a bad guy here in Sherlock Jr. It’s my choice in the first place,” he explains.

    He used to be a lead actor when he was still on ABS-CBN. In 2007, he top-billed the fantasy series Da Adventures of Pedro Penduko.

     “That’s right, the reason why I perfectly know the pressure it entails. At this point, I’m more okay with character roles. Apart from the fact that it would make you penetrate the scene easier, playing villainous parts is challenging.”

    Matt didn’t find it hard to adjust with his new work environment.

     “It helped that I’ve already worked with many Kapuso stars before in road shows or mall events so I know them quite well. It was just a matter of rekindling the acquaintance among ourselves.”

    Now that he’s with GMA, who among its wards would he’ll like to work with in upcoming projects?

     “Of course, Ate Marian (Rivera). There’s also Dennis Trillo and Tom Rodriguez,” Matt states.

