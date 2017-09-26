Matteo addresses doubters of his love for Sarah

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 26, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 42

    • Matteo says his relationship with Sarah is not showbiz: ‘We’re never a love team.’

     

    Almost four years of being together and Matteo Guidicelli is certain that he and Sarah Geronimo have as a couple is not something showbiz.

    “I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team,” started Matteo at the pocket press conference of his upcoming concert titled Hey Matteo.

    He emphasized that, “We don’t work together, we don’t want people to say, ‘Ah, they’re using each other.’ Or I sing with her or ganito, or we’ll do a movie together.”

    Matteo has always been vocal that such has been the case because he’s only protecting his relationship.

    “There are more than ten offers, so many offers that we both say ‘no’ to, because we wanna save our relationship. We know the true meaning of our relationship. It’s not showbiz, it’s real,” he pointed out.

    Despite their years together, there are still doubters in their relationship and Matteo is well aware of that fact. According to Matteo, he just walks away from such kinds of comments.

    The most common criticism Matteo’s heard is that he’s just using the Pop Star Royalty’s name for fame.

    “I’d like to explain myself. Because, in opportunities like this, tomorrow, the next day, people will say, ‘Ah, ginagamit na naman.’ You know, in a press con, these things really happen, and it’s a press con, so it’s natural that you talk about these things,” Matteo explained.

    Now that he has an upcoming concert, the Fil-Italian actor is already expecting to hear comments comparing him and his ladylove. Instead of being bothered by such comments, Matteo points out that he is bent on making his own musical mark into the business.

    “She’s into singing… people will always compare, but I’m trying to do my own thing,” he said.

    Nevertheless, Matteo sees the “challenge” of stepping out on Sarah’s shadow as something good.

    “The challenge is be myself, try to be myself, and do what I wanna do. It’s a challenge, it’s a good challenge,” he said. (push.com.ph)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Mother! (PG)

    Next Story

    ‘Binibini’ Elizabeth Dorado Clenci is ‘peace ambassador’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 September 2017
      59 mins ago No comment

      ‘Binibini’ Elizabeth Dorado Clenci is ‘peace ambassador’

      Last August 24, Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser for the Peace Process, designated reigning Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Elizabeth Dorado Clenci as “National Peace Ambassador.” Clenci, who is set to compete for the 5th Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25, took to social media to express her elation ...

    • 26 September 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Matteo addresses doubters of his love for Sarah

      Matteo says his relationship with Sarah is not showbiz: ‘We’re never a love team.’   Almost four years of being together and Matteo Guidicelli is certain that he and Sarah Geronimo have as a couple is not something showbiz. “I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team,” started ...

    • 26 September 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mother! (PG)

      There will be blood. Prepare for the onslaught of hell in Mother!  Bring out the smelling salts for this macabre tale of horror from Paramount Pictures now drawing first blood at select Cineplex Theatres around B.C.  By all accounts lock up your first born. Moves are traumatic experiences for ...

    • 26 September 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      American Assassin (PG)

      Lone Wolf! Love is supposed to last. When a newly married couple fall prey to bad people things spiral out of control. Sweet revenge is the theme that drives the emotions in American Assassin. Perfect for the times is this rah rah expression from EOne Entertainment  now making waves ...

    • 26 September 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is Still Vital Today

      Is Original Pilipino Music (OPM) still vital in 2017? It’s been almost 40 years since the golden age of Pinoy music peaked in the late 1970s and times have changed in the local music scene. So get ready as we rewind the soundtrack of our lives and reminisce with ...

    %d bloggers like this: