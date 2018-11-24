Maymay Entrata totally slays the runway at Arab Fashion Week

  • November 24, 2018
    • Maymay Entrata’s runway debut at the Arab Fashion Week 2018 was a smashing success!

    The Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 big winner instantly achieved top model status as she opened the fashion show of Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One on Wednesday night, November 21.

    Maymay was personally invited by Furne, together with fashion PR Josh Yugen, to be Amato Couture’s muse for its Pre-Fall 2019 collection.

    The minute she emerged on the runway, she received loud cheers from the crowd.
    Maymay wore two creations of Furne.

    The first was a muted gray cocktail dress with feather details.

    The second was a full-length gown of the same color.

    After her walk, the Star Magic talent and her screen partner Edward Barber shared a wacky moment on the red carpet.

    Edward’s sister Laura also cheered for Maymay.
    On Twitter, Josh shared some of the backstage moments of Maymay before her international runway debut.

    (N. Tuazon, pep)

