Mayweather begins training for possible Pacquiao rematch 

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 19, 2019
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 57

    • So, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has started visiting his gym to train. If this is not a strong signal that the 50-0 win owner and 42-year-old ring gladiator is ready to unretire and fight fellow ring great Manny Pacquiao again, fight pundits don’t know what is. 

    Maybe the Money Man, as in the Pacquiao-Mayweather Super Fight I that lasted five years to materialize, is merely waiting for the right time for the second chapter of the grand encounter to happen. 

    Few people in boxing history have understood timing better than Mayweather. He knows better than anyone what time when he finally laces his gloves anew for a date with the Filipino superstar. 

    It’s about knowing the moment and seizing it and Mayweather had done that throughout his unbeaten 19-year pro- career when he announced his self-imposed retirement in 2015, the year he and then now Philippine senator fought for the first time. 

    He did it in only his 18th fight when he wrested the WBC super featherweight crown from Genaro Hernandez to win his first world title at age 21. And to Diego Corrales, Jose Luis Castillo, Oscar De La Hoya and Juan Manuel Marquez. 

    To Miguel Cotto, too, Saul Alvarez, Marcos Maidana, all in impressive manner. Only the first Castillo fight ended with debate as who should’ve raised the hands in victory somewhat tainted his records. 

    “You get to this level where you’re making in figures in 36 minutes and you have to be the winner,” Mayweather said before the rich Pacquiao I clash. 

    The Money Man not only entered the ring 47-0 by that time with 26 KOs and he was 24-0 in world title fights and the owner of 11 world belts in five weight classes, including the WBC and WBA welterweight and super welterweight. 

    Which means, too, that the lure of big payday, could also be the reason for his change of heart. 

    The Mayweather-Pacquiao I showdown at that time was expected to be the largest-grossing fight in history, in which total revenues could reach $300 million. Experts predicted the fight would sell between 2.5 million and 3 million pay-per-views in the U.S. 

    It did and more. 

    Pay-per-view, WBN predicted when Mayweather and Pacquiao were first reported to a return in 2018 would still hit over two million buys. The first encounter secured a record of 4.6 million worldwide. 

    This record still remains unbroken to this day. Anything over the $2m figure would guarantee Mayweather well above nine-figures, the minimum purse the American would expect. 

    Pacquiao could pocket at least $50m for his trouble, $30m shy of what he originally earned in 2015 but still $40m above what he received in Thurman fight. (By Eddie Alinea )

    Share

    Previous Story

    Caregivers expose rampant corruption and exploitation at local settlement service agency

    Next Story

    ‘Aqua Boy’ eyes excellence in 2019 Provincials

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 August 2019
      14 hours ago No comment

      ‘Aqua Boy’ eyes excellence in 2019 Provincials

      Coquitlam native Angelo Macaraig is on a mission to fulfill his biggest catch of the year as he competes in the three-day Provincials Swim Meet slated August 15-18 in Kamloops, BC.  With his recent performances in the Regional Championship, the 14- year-old tanker is determined to reach the top, and compete as hard as he can versus the best swimmers in the biggest meet in British ...

    • 19 August 2019
      14 hours ago No comment

      Mayweather begins training for possible Pacquiao rematch 

      So, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has started visiting his gym to train. If this is not a strong signal that the 50-0 win owner and 42-year-old ring gladiator is ready to unretire and fight fellow ring great Manny Pacquiao again, fight pundits don’t know what is.  Maybe the Money Man, ...

    • 18 August 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Caregivers expose rampant corruption and exploitation at local settlement service agency

      Vancouver — Instead of assisting caregivers and newcomers, a local immigrant settlement service agency was profiting from them, say caregivers and former staff at a press conference this morning. They allege that Multicultural Helping House Society (MHHS)* Board Members used the agency and its resources to sell expensive and ...

    • 15 August 2019
      5 days ago No comment

      SSS Office opens in Vancouver

      A ribbon cutting ceremony opened The Social Security System or SSS Office in Vancouver to give services to its SSS members in Vancouver. Present for the opening and ribbon cutting were SSS President and CEO Aurora Cruz Ignacio, with husband Crisologo Ignacio who were welcomed by Consul General Andrelita ...

    • 15 August 2019
      5 days ago No comment

      “Hello, Love, Goodbye” Filipino movie crosses 500 million pesos at the box office

      Actors celebrated the achievement online, creating a hashtag that then went viral Love and career are two of the important things that most people consider in making major decisions in their lives. Most generations were asked which they prioritize and often their answers vary—but what does the younger generation ...

    %d bloggers like this: