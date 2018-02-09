Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG)

    • How far would you go to help a friend?  Looks like the sky’s the limit for a group of comrades in arms trying to take on an evil behemoth in the adrenalin-pumping Maze Runner: The Death Cure.  Thought to be the grand finale of this restless trilogy 20th Century Fox has pulled out all the stops so our heroes go out with a bang. Catch the fever at Cineplex Theatres around B.C.

    Boxed In!

    Speaking of B.C.  this actioner framed on fantasy was filmed in British Columbia. Perhaps unbeknownst to most film-goers the film gained some local notoriety when it’s star suffered a serious accident . Luckily he pulled through unlike the fate of a stunt woman who suffered a fatal motorcycle accident when filming Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver.

    Here we have a tale of survival. Out to keep its citizens secluded from the elites and under full martial law and mind control are the leaders/rulers of WCKD. – nit to be confused with the hit Broadway play. Out to break through their wall of protection are the revolutionaries/ freedom fighters known as Gladers . Led by the charismatic Thomas this motley crew engage in all sorts of heroics to take back their city – and by extension the world. Girls may pine over Dylan O’Brien while guys will definitely like the action scenes and fights.

    Atmosphere and imagination matters in These kind of post- Apocalyptic doomsday scenarios and Maze Runner: The Death Cure acquits itself quite well here.

    By Alan Samuel

