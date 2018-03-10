Meet the newest heroes in the fantasy series “ Bagani ”

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES— Unleash the hero within and embark in an epic adventure inside a world where courage, resilience, justice, hope, and love prevail as ABS-CBN premieres its newest and highly anticipated fantasy series “ Bagani ”, topbilled by Liza Soberano, Matteo Guidicelli, Sofia Andres, Makisig Morales, and Enrique Gil and which will be seen outside the Philippines via The Filipino Channel (TFC), with its pilot episode streaming simulcast its Manila airing on March 5 via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) worldwide except in a few countries and linear platforms worldwide (except in North America).

Follow the journey of Lakas (Gil) from the desert region; Ganda (Soberano) from the farm region; Lakam (Guidicelli) from the trade region; Dumakulem (Morales) from the forest region; and Mayari (Andres) from the sea region, five normal individuals who suddenly turn as heroes of the Sansinukob.

Each one of them has a particular skill that makes them a cut above the rest, and good hearts that are willing to sacrifice even their own lives for their families and their people. These qualities convinced Apo, the benevolent and wise deity of Sansinukob, to bestow on them powerful weapons— ‘espada ni Minokawa,’ ‘pana ni Makiling,’ ‘palakol ni Bernardo Karpio,’ ‘arnis ni Liwliwa,’ and ‘kalasag ng Kataw’— that they need to become Baganis and battle the evil forces of the Sarimaw.

Joining the cast of “Bagani” are Robert Seña, Ana Abad Santos, Rayver Cruz, Lara Quigaman, Enzo Pineda, Christian Vasquez, Mikylla Ramirez, and Joj Martin. It is the directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel under the production group of Star Creatives.

Will the Baganis succeed in their mission to protect and restore peace in Sansinukob?

Don’t miss the newest fantasy series “Bagani” which will be seen outside the country via TFC. Its pilot episode will be streaming simulcast its local airing on March 5 at 8:20 p.m. (Manila time) via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) in most countries and linear platforms worldwide (except in North America). Catch-up episodes will be available via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) and TFC IPTV in key countries worldwide.

