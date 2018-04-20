Michael V meets ‘Avengers’ stars , gives them 15-minute portraits

Michael V not only had the rare chance to personally meet the stars of Avengers: Infinity War but he also had the opportunity to give their sketches that he did for them.

The GMA-7 actor-TV host recently went to Singapore to interview the stars of the Marvel superhero film.

Perhaps not many may know it, but Michael V is so much more than just a funny man. Apart from being a comedian, an actor, rapper and director, perhaps, he, too, should also put the title “visual artist” under his belt.

In the past few days, Michael V has been sharing on his Instagram account his sketches of “Avengers” stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Karen Gillan, who play “Doctor Strange” and “Nebula” respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It seems Michael V could not wait for his trip to Singapore over the weekend where he will be having one-on-one interviews with the exemplary cast of the upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War”, as he excitedly shared his drawings.

There’s always a first time for everything!” Michael V wrote on his Instagram last Friday, April 13, as he shared a 15-minute sketch he made of Benedict Cumberbatch. “I’m going to Singapore tomorrow to do a lot of ‘first time’ in my life and it involves a certain group called AVENGERS! … I hope it doesn’t take me an INFINITY to finish it! #AvengersPH #15MinuteSketch.”

In another post last Saturday, April 14, he shared a video clip of him sketching “Nebula”. He wrote, “I’m doing a one-on-one interview with director Joe Russo, Marvel producer Trinh Tran, Benedict Cumberbatch and @karengillanofficial!”

His artistic undertakings were not for naught, too, as Michael V shared yesterday, April 15, a picture of Cumberbatch himself holding up his sketch. “This is exactly how I ‘pictured’ I’d end my day…” Michael V wrote.

And just this morning, Michael V shared another clip of him, this time sketching Robert Downey Jr. who plays the titular role of “Iron Man”.

“Good Monday morning! This is the last #15MinuteSketch that I did for the #AvengersPH Press Junket,” wrote Michael V today, April 16. “There’s a red carpet event this afternoon and I’m REALLY hoping against hope to give this to @robertdowneyjr himself. If all goes well, this will be one of the highlights of #BitoyStory 008, #TeamPH and my wife’s life. Kulitin si (call the attention of) RDJ! PLEASE TAG HIM and wish me luck!”

Here’s hoping Michael V indeed gets to meet Robert Downey Jr. today and that he may hand the star his sketch. Good luck, Bitoy!

C. Cepeda/JB, Inq

