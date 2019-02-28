Migrant Caregivers win major victory but permanent resident status on arrival for migrant workers still needed

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 28, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 80

    • Newly announced pilot Caregiver Program, and Interim Program important steps in the right direction, and a direct response to Caregiver organizing.

    CANADA – Migrant Care Worker organizations and allies from across Canada (scroll below for list of
    Care Worker Wins!
    In the new pilot program
    ● Sector-specific work permits for Care Workers allowing workers greater ability to leave bad jobs;
    ● The ability of migrant Care Workers to bring their spouses and children with them upon arrival;
    In the interim program
    ● The removal of post-secondary educational requirements;
    ● The ability for workers to apply after 12 months of service (instead of 24 months);
    ● The ability of workers to count work experience in either of the two streams – Childcare or High Medical Needs; and
    ● Expedited processing
    ● organizations) are welcoming the newly announced Caregiver Program which is a direct response to the Landed Status Now (www.LandedStatusNow.ca) campaign and decades of organizing before that, but questions remain on details, and the temporariness of the program continues to allow for migrant Care Worker exploitation. Migrant Care Workers remain united in calling for permanent resident status on arrival for all migrant workers.

    Questions remain about recent announcement, including about:
    ● Details of the eligibility criteria of the new pilot program;
    ● Processing mechanisms of the pilot program particularly with the bulk of processing taking place in sending countries and 5,500 per annum applications cap in place;
    ● Interaction between the new sectoral work permits and Labour Market Impact Assessment process which is generally employer specific; and
    ● Dates when the new pilot program will go into effect.

    Care Worker organizations will be responding to further information as it becomes available.

    Temporary program continues to allow for worker exploitation
    ● The program announced keeps the temporary nature of the system in place, despite evidence that the lack of permanent resident status is the primary reason for migrant worker exploitation;
    ● The changes announced are for a pilot program, restricted to 5 years, and by Ministerial order rather than by changes to law or regulations. This is a temporary change, while Care Work is a permanent need. Care Workers have been coming to Canada for more than 100 years;
    ● The announcement excludes workers in Quebec, who remain caught in a web of exploitation;
    ● The interim program excludes workers who have become undocumented as a result of exclusionary requirement in the current program, or because they were issued permits for less than 24 months. These workers must be included;
    ● The interim program is only open from March 4 to June 4, 2019 – which is not sufficient time for many workers to even hear about the changes. Only 1,955 Care Workers and dependents were granted permanent residency in the first 36 months under the current Caregiver program set to expire in November 2019. This is in stark contrast to the average of 10,740 Care Workers and their dependants who received permanent resident status every year under the previous Live-In Caregiver program;
    ● The 5,500 cap on applicants per year is far lower the Care Work in the economy. Concerns remain about assessment in sending countries, and what will happen to Care Workers who apply each year after the 5,500 cap has been reached;
    ● It is not clear if the existing criteria of Canadian 1-year post-secondary education equivalent and high levels of English language expertise will be part of the new pilot program. If it is, and assessments are happening in sending countries, this new pilot program will shut out migrants with fewer resources who have historically been able to come to Canada under Caregiver Programs;
    ● No resources have been announced for families arriving with Care Workers in the new pilot; or for workers to access the interim program. It is essential that assistance be provided to ensure that family members are able to settle in Canada, including affordable housing, full healthcare and the ability attend schools and post-secondary institutions without paying high international fees;
    ● No details on regulating recruiters, licensing employers and holding them jointly financially liable were announced which will be even more essential with processing happening in sending countries;
    ● Section 38(1)(c) of the IRPA (“Medical Inadmissibility” rules) has not been repealed which denies PR to an entire family if even one member of the family has a disability. No details have been announced on whether there will be a second medical examination; and
    ● Temporary migrant Care Work remains an ad-hoc solution rather than part of a broader Care Strategy in Canada that ensures universal childcare and elder care.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Canada launches 2 new 5-year caregiver immigration pilot programs

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2019
      21 hours ago No comment

      Migrant Caregivers win major victory but permanent resident status on arrival for migrant workers still needed

      Newly announced pilot Caregiver Program, and Interim Program important steps in the right direction, and a direct response to Caregiver organizing. CANADA – Migrant Care Worker organizations and allies from across Canada (scroll below for list of Care Worker Wins! In the new pilot program ● Sector-specific work permits ...

    • 28 February 2019
      21 hours ago No comment

      Canada launches 2 new 5-year caregiver immigration pilot programs

      Caregivers will soon have access to 2 new 5-year caregiver immigration pilots that will replace expiring and ineffective pilot programs. The new pilots will allow caregivers to come to Canada together with their family and provide a pathway to permanent residence. Caregivers will also soon have greater flexibility to ...

    • 28 February 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Jody Wilson-Raybould accuses Justin Trudeau of interference in SNC-Lavalin case

      Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she faced intense political pressure and veiled threats related to the SNC-Lavalin affair. Wilson-Raybould said that she was warned directly by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the negative consequences if the Quebec-based company faced criminal prosecution. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the ...

    • 25 February 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Pres. Duterte signs law creating Philippine Sports Training Center

      President Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed a law establishing a state-of-the-art and highly-scientific sports complex to be known as the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC). Republic Act No. 11214 otherwise known as Philippine Sports Training Center Act signed by Duterte on Feb. 14 was in line with the government’s ...

    • 25 February 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      As campaign manager, Pacquiao risking his name

      SPECTATOR FOR FEBRUARY 2019 1st of 2 parts WHAT strikes many in the heating-up political fever that is the chase for Senate slots is the major role that Manny Pacquiao plays in the circus that comes to town once in three years. No, it is not fun to see ...

    %d bloggers like this: