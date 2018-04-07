Is Mikael Daez really Mr. Right for Megan Young?

    • “If you’d get into a serious relationship, siempre you always hope for the best, ‘di ba?” she says. “Hindi ka naman pumapasok sa isang relasyon na para ka lang nakikipag-joke. You pray na sana, ito na nga, for good na. And right now, I’m praying na sana nga, siya na. One thing with him is I feel that we’re growing together. He’s very caring. I can see it in the way he cares for his family. He’s the eldest of eight siblings and all his brothers and sisters look up to him. They really respect him so you know kaya niyang magdala ng sarili niyang family.”

    They’ve avoided working together for some time, but now, they’re paired in the hit GMA-7 afternoon soap, “The Stepdaughters.” So how is it so far?

    “We felt then that it might be difficult to work with one of us is around as we might get awkward. When we first did a scene together, nakakailang kasi babatuhin ko siya ng sapatos at ‘di ko magawa, but he was the one who reassured me na okay lang kahit matamaan ko siya, kaya raw niya.”

    Right now, they’re both happy because “The Stepdaughters” is really capturing the approval of afternoon viewers who follow their every episode. The ratings continue to climb in the charts as the conflict between Megan and her chief adversary, Katrina Halili, continues to get more intense. “Naku, marami pa kaming enkwentro kaya huwag kayong bibitaw,” says Megan. “At pareho kami ni Katrina na bigay na bigay sa aming mga eksena to make sure our regular viewers will always be pleased.”

