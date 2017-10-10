Millennials seize the spotlight at Star Magic Ball

While ABS-CBN’s top actors and actresses rightfully got their oohs and aahs as they walked the red carpet on Saturday night, the 2017 Star Magic Ball was really an occasion for the Kapamilya network’s millennial celebs.

More specifically, it was a glamorous event that made the stellar wattage of those young artists shine the brightest.

The photos and videos of love teams ElNella (Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador), JoshLia (Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto), MayWard (Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber), McLisse (McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson), KissMarc (Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo), LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil) and, of course, KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla) generated the highest number of likes and shares on various social media platforms.

Their presence on the red carpet of Makati Shangri-La’s Rizal Ballroom also made the event more interesting for those who witnessed it via live streaming or on television.

“PBB Lucky Season 7” runner-up Kisses, who wore a white ruffled Francis Libiran ball gown, became a scene-stealer when she won the coveted best dressed female award. Marc, in a Nat Manilag tuxedo, bagged the best dressed male award.

The fact that some of these boys came up with the most romantic “prom-posals” several days before the actual party likewise drew a lot of interest.

“It felt like a dream. It was indescribable! I’m very lucky that Josh is a romantic. Chivalry isn’t dead, after all,” declared Julia, who looked regal in a white backless piece by Mark Bumgarner that made her win the Ponds Belle of the Ball award.

Joshua, in an all-black suit by Joey Espiritu, said it took him a week of planning before pulling off the surprise that featured a choir singing Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” while carrying red cards that said, “Will U Be My Date?”

“We all saw how surprised she was,” said Elmo, who donned a Francis Libiran suit on the red carpet. Janella, meanwhile, looked stunning in an asymmetrical white dress by Mark Bumgarner. “I coordinated with the production team. I told everyone to be quiet. The orchestra was perfect as I sang her favorite, (Frank Sinatra’s) ‘The Way You Look Tonight.’ I wanted it to be different for her. Last year was a pizza ‘prom-posal.’”

Elisse, in a beaded see-through Michael Leyva number, said she wasn’t expecting a formal invitation from McCoy, being that this was already their second year to attend the ball together. “I had a lot of help from McLisse supporters,” said McCoy of the event that had over a hundred red balloons falling down from the ceiling of SM Megamall’s Fashion Hall. “I want Elisse to know that I got her back.”

Kathryn, in a deep V-neck embroidered ecru dress by Patricia Santos, got the Ponds Brightest Star of the Night award.

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano were declared the Perfect Selfie Couple of the Night award from Oppo. Magnum Icon awards were given to Star Magic bosses, Malou Santos and Johnny Manahan.

ABS-CBN imposed major changes in the coverage of the party this year. Live streaming was featured in network-affiliated websites and YouTube channels.

On the red carpet, photographers were grouped according to their news organizations—those not connected with ABS-CBN were tagged “external photographers.”

The celebrities were instructed to make three stops on the red carpet for photo ops. For press interviews, they were also made to go to two different venues to speak with reporters, who were divided into three groups—internal, external and digital.

Of the 300-plus Kapamilya talents and guests who attended the party, only less than a hundred went to see the “external” press. The celebs who drew the most reactions from our group were rumored couple Gerald Anderson, in a black-and-white suit by Joey Espiritu, and Bea Alonzo, in a backless, form-fitting white gown by Monique Lhuillier.

Asked to react to comments that his pairing with Bea at the party was one of the most anticipated, Gerald said: “It’s good. I honestly forgot that the ball was this weekend. But, for her and the other girls, this is a big deal. I promise to be the best date for her.”

Bea, who earlier admitted to have dated Gerald in 2010, added: “We’re more relaxed now, and less worried. Back then, being seen together was forbidden. Now, everything feels so right.”

A leaner-looking Billy Crawford and his gorgeous fiancée Coleen Garcia, in a Popo Go black-and-silver tube dress that highlighted her uber-small waistline, spoke to reporters about preparations for their beach wedding in 2018.

“I’m excited,” said the bride, “the next gown I will be putting on after this is a wedding gown. Luckily, I’ve had no bridezilla moment just yet.”

Angelica Panganiban chose to go solo again this year. She skillfully evaded questions related to her controversial ex-beau John Lloyd Cruz by giving either cryptic or silly answers to reporters. To a question on which look she was aiming for that night, she said: “The look of nowhere!”

Star Magic Ball regulars Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee, Shaina Magdayao, Arci Muñoz, Joseph Marco, Matteo Guidicelli, Jericho Rosales, Jodi Sta. Maria, Vina Morales, JC de Vera and Erich Gonzales were also dateless that night. Also spotted were lovely veterans like Alice Dixson and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

There were also Kapamilya talents who arrived with their kids as partners, including Aiko Melendez with son Andre, Ogie Alcasid with daughter Leila, Jolina Magdangal with Pele, and Denise Laurel with Alejandro.

M. R. Cruz, Inq

