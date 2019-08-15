MISS PHILIPPINES INTERNATIONAL OF BC 2019 BEAUTY PAGEANT GRAND VILLA CASINO HOTEL BALLROOM; AUGUST 10, 2019 

    • My heart is so full of gratitude to have had this much support in an event I created merely through my interest in having a platform for celebrating young women.

    I’m so thankful to have the genuine interest of sponsors to present us with such an outstanding event. Amongst the entire production process, the hardest part of this even t was coming up with the right words to express my appreciation to those that have supported this pageant and make me even prouder to call it my own. What made all this easy were the people. I believe the importance of wisely choosing who you want to partake in your venture is as important as the effort you put into it.

    This was my first year striving to start a pageant and this is just the beginning for all of us. I’m so proud of my ladies! I hope everyone who attended had an amazing time as I was so honored to have all of you. I know it will be grander in the future years to come.

    Special awards were:

    Miss Philippines International of BC Director’s Choice- Bianca Zamora

    Miss Philippines International of BC People’s Choice- Erika Ballestra Teguibon

    Miss Photogenic- Gabrielle Svoboda

    Best in Evening Gown- Bianca Zamora

    Best in Swimsuit- Shawna Pedida Warhurst

    Best in National Costume- Nicole Enriquez Pegler

    Best in Interview- Angeline Abinoja

    Miss Congeniality- Angeline Abinoja

    Miss Community (2 winners)- Angeline Abinoja & Shawna Pedida Warhurst

    Miss Talent- Marion Robles Diva

    HOSTS: Christine White, former Ms. Vancouver 2015 & Tommy Monteverde IV

    THANK YOU TO ALL!

    (By:Adelyn Cupino)

    (Photos by Christian Cunanan and Adelyn Cupino, organizer)

