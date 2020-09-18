Missing Man in Burnaby: Nathan Longchallon, 26

The Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Nathan Longchallon.

Nathan was last seen walking north bound on Patterson Avenue near Victory Street in Burnaby at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Nathan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and black shoes, carrying a purple and pink backpack. It is out of character for Nathan not to return home.

Nathan’s family is concerned about his well-being and along with police are asking anyone with information that could help locate Nathan to please contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

