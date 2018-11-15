Mocha Uson coming to Vancouver

One of the strongest supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is coming to meet the Filipino Canadian community in Vancouver.

Actress turned pro-Duterte blogger and recent Malacanang official Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson will attend an event to be hosted by organizers of the Binibining Maharlika in cooperation with the United DDS Vancouver Canada and other organizations.

The event called “GO KASOSYO sa Pagbabago, DDS in Vancouver” is a dinner dance benefit show for seniors at GRACES, Home for the Elderly Philippines.

Uson will be a special guest at the gathering.

Tickets will be available at $40 and VIP for $50. For details, contact: Charlene – 604-347-7562, Lily – 604-837-0559, and Myrna – 778-883-4122.

Uson in October filed her certificate of nomination and certificate of acceptance of nomination to run with the AA-Kasosyo as party-list representative in the 2019 election.

This means she as a nominee of the party will take a seat in the House of Representatives if AA-Kasosyo wins enough votes in 2019.

The entertainer-turned-government-official said she decided to run for a seat in Congress instead of senator in order to counter the influence of “terrorist sympathizers” in that chamber.

Uson described the Kasosyo party-list as a group advocating for more entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

“Yung Kasosyo party-list po ay producer and consumer exchange partylist po ‘yan. Ang aming adhikain po dito ay entrepreneurship, yung tutulungan po natin ang ating mga kababayan magkaroon sila ng kanilang negosyo, mapadali,” she said.

Uson was former assistant secretary with the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCCO).

She resigned the said post in October.

After resigning, Uson said she would devote her time to attacking critics of the Duterte administration.

“Suntukan tayo, bakbakan tayo. Huwag ‘nyo na ako pigilan (Let’s have a fist fight, let’s fight it out. Don’t restrain me),” she has said.

Prior to her filing of candidacy, Uson has been named as head the PCOO’s Social Media Office. She was also previously a Movie and Television Review and Classification board member.

