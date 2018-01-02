All the Money in the World (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 2, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 31

    • Hell Bent!

    Greed is good. Remember those cherished words from Wall Street insider Gordon Gekko in the slick if not sick classic Wall Street chronicling the excess of some slick snake oil salesmen playing with other people’s money. Now get in the Christmas holiday spirit as all that greed gets combined with the miserly habits of the ultimate Scrooge in All The Money in the World. You won’t feel the love in this outstanding drama from Sony Pictures sure to make waves.

    Miracles do happen. All the Money In the World is actually inspired by true events. Shocking events in fact. What may even be more shocking is that this film will be perhaps best remembered for the notoriety attached to its former principal actor, now disgraced Kevin Spacey. Somehow director Ridley Scott managed to reshoot all Spacey’s already completed movie’s scenes with – wait for it – Canadian actor Christopher Plummer in the title role of J.Paul Getty. People of an older vintage will recall that once upon a time J.Paul Getty was the richest man in the world. That drive for success forms the emotional backbone to this film.

    Although some creative liberties were taken with the story All The Money in the World follows the kidnapping of teenage boy Paul Getty, grandson to the billionaire. Most people would pay a ransom even if the police may rule against it. Money is no object to the Getty clan but the old man is as miserly as they come. News of the abduction in Italy in 1973 sets off an unbelievable chain of event with the boys panicked mother left completely out in the cold. Michelle Williams pores her heart out as the estranged mom whose attempts to get old moneybags to part with $17 Million largely falls on deaf ears.

    Scott does a masterful job recreating the tension of the crime and the atmosphere is riveting. Plummer is outstanding as the crusty old cad and Mark Wahlberg tags along as a negotiator seemingly out of his depth.

    Well made and extremely well acted All The Money in the World just goes to show you that having money can be a blessing – or a curse.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Faceless P100 bills incident ‘very isolated’- Central bank

    Next Story

    Raymart talks about his MMFF movie

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 January 2018
      35 mins ago No comment

      Raymart talks about his MMFF movie

      Raymart Santiago is happy to be part of the cast of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry from Regal Entertainment, “Haunted Forest.” He plays a cop who is the father of Jane Oineza in the story. He’s one of our most successful young action stars before and he still ...

    • 02 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      All the Money in the World (PG)

      Hell Bent! Greed is good. Remember those cherished words from Wall Street insider Gordon Gekko in the slick if not sick classic Wall Street chronicling the excess of some slick snake oil salesmen playing with other people’s money. Now get in the Christmas holiday spirit as all that greed ...

    • 01 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Faceless P100 bills incident ‘very isolated’- Central bank

      The Philippine central bank said Wednesday that it would investigate claims that an ATM dispensed faceless P100 bills on Christmas, adding that such denominations could be replaced. A bank client posted a complaint on Facebook that she withdrew “faceless” P100 bills from one of the ATMs of the Bank of the ...

    • 01 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      New Year Brings New Hope and Promise

      There is a saying that when times get tough, the tough welcome the new year with renewed hope. 2017 marked a challenging year for BC when Mother Nature unleashed her worst yet.  December of the previous year started us off with one of the heaviest snowfall, which extended its ...

    • 27 December 2017
      6 days ago No comment

      Netizens praise Coney Reyes ’70s throwback photo

      Seasoned drama actress Coney Reyes proved she’s a sterling beauty in her hey days with a photo she recently posted of herself circa 1975. She credited the photo from a certain Lynn Rama. The photo was taken during the ’70s back when she hosted noontime “Student Canteen” when it ...

    %d bloggers like this: