Montano to entice Hollywood actors to work in local movies

  • April 7, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
    • There is a huge possibility that Hollywood and local showbiz will be more connected in the coming years. That is, if actor and Tourism Promotions Board chief executive office Cesar Montano becomes successful in his mission to bring in an A-list Hollywood superstar to join him in a period movie, which of course promotes the country as a gem of a destination.

    He already surprised the press with a snippet of Sultan Kudarat: “The Unconquered Hero” at the launch of Cine Turismo Awards, his comeback in the directorial chair and which has started shooting as well. Cesar naturally made sure to showcase breathtaking sights of the Philippine islands.

    “We just started filming and we still have a very long way to go, but what I showed was the direction of the movie and hopefully suportahan talaga ito so that we’ll have enough budget to finish it. The goal is to produce these kinds of movie every year and with a foreign actor,” said the Tourism official and movie director. “If we want to showcase the Philippines, we want to show the how world how the islands look like in this manner.”

    Of course, casting a foreign actor means requiring a foreign budget as well, and Cesar says he is hard at work on it. He also said that if schedule permits, he has asked Bea Alonzo to star in the movie.

    “Maganda si Bea at Pilipinang Pilipina.”

    Moreover, since he is finally in good terms with Diego Loyzaga—his son by actress Teresa Loyzaga—he may just invite him be part of the movie too so they can squeeze in some father and son bonding.

    MJ marfori, MT

