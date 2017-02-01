More PAL flights out of Clark

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 1, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 41

    • Airlines (PAL) will operate more flights to Cebu, Davao and Puerto Princesa out of Clark International Airport starting Jan. 30.

    “We aim to cater to the flight needs of northern Metro Manila, central and northern Luzon residents. Now, they will be able to experience the convenience of easy travel from their homes to the Clark Airport,” PAL president and chief operating officer Jaime Bautista said on Wednesday.

    “Travelers from abroad and domestic outlying stations may fly to Clark and journey on to popular travel spots in the Luzon area,” he added

    Starting on Jan. 30 PAL will have nonstop flights between Clark and Cebu four times a week.

    PR837 will depart Clark on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 7 a.m

    PR838 will fly back to Clark from Cebu at 8:55 a.m.

    PAL flights to Davao will also start operating out of Clark three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

    PR831 will leave Clark at 10:50 a.m. while PR832 will depart from Davao at 1:25 p.m. (J.I. ANDRADE, Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Airline executives optimistic in 2017

    Next Story

    Duterte supports Trump campaign against illegal immigration

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Duterte Approves Trump
      01 February 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Duterte supports Trump campaign against illegal immigration

      Filipinos in the U.S. illegally have been warned by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines not to expect help as the administration of American President Donald Trump looks to begin cracking down on illegal immigration. Duterte insisted that “out of respect” he supports Trump’s immigration policy. Duterte went on ...

    • 01 February 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      More PAL flights out of Clark

      Airlines (PAL) will operate more flights to Cebu, Davao and Puerto Princesa out of Clark International Airport starting Jan. 30. “We aim to cater to the flight needs of northern Metro Manila, central and northern Luzon residents. Now, they will be able to experience the convenience of easy travel from their homes to ...

    • 01 February 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Airline executives optimistic in 2017

      Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and heads of cargo expressed more optimism about the airline industry’s 2017 profits outlook this January versus three months ago, according to the latest business confidence survey of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Profitability was unchanged in the last quarter of 2016 compared to ...

    • 01 February 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      FOR THIS YEAR; Slower peso depreciation

      First Metro Investment Corp. and the University of Asia and the Pacific through its publication Market Call reported the peso will remain weak this year. The publication said while there may be periods of appreciation, the overall trend of  depreciation will continue this year, although at a slower pace ...

    • 31 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Miss Canada lands Top 9 in Miss Universe pageant in Manila

      Within hours of the Miss Universe pageant held in Manila, Miss Canada Siera Bearchell sent out a tweet.   “Regardless of the outcome, I am so proud,” Bearchell said on Twitter.   The 23-year-old Bearchell, a law student from Saskatchewan, did not get the crown, but she was among ...

    %d bloggers like this: