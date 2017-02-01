More PAL flights out of Clark

Airlines (PAL) will operate more flights to Cebu, Davao and Puerto Princesa out of Clark International Airport starting Jan. 30.

“We aim to cater to the flight needs of northern Metro Manila, central and northern Luzon residents. Now, they will be able to experience the convenience of easy travel from their homes to the Clark Airport,” PAL president and chief operating officer Jaime Bautista said on Wednesday.

“Travelers from abroad and domestic outlying stations may fly to Clark and journey on to popular travel spots in the Luzon area,” he added

Starting on Jan. 30 PAL will have nonstop flights between Clark and Cebu four times a week.

PR837 will depart Clark on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 7 a.m

PR838 will fly back to Clark from Cebu at 8:55 a.m.

PAL flights to Davao will also start operating out of Clark three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

PR831 will leave Clark at 10:50 a.m. while PR832 will depart from Davao at 1:25 p.m. (J.I. ANDRADE, Inq)

