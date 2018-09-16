MOSAIC’s statement on Shen murder case

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 16, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 102

    • Vancouver, BC – In response to calls from media seeking comment about the Shen murder suspect’s immigration status, Olga Stachova, Chief Executive Officer has released the following statement on behalf of MOSAIC (Multilingual Orientation Services Association for Immigrant Communities).

    As with all Canadians, the thoughts of MOSAIC staff are with the Shen family at this very difficult time.

    MOSAIC has worked with refugees for over 40 years and our experience has most often been positive since they come to Canada to escape violence, and are seeking a peaceful life. It is incomprehensible that anyone could commit an atrocious act like murder, regardless of immigration status. That said, we are as shocked and dismayed as anyone else to learn that the suspect is a refugee.

    It has been shown that immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crimes than others, but as in everything else, there are always exceptions.

    The fact that the suspect is a Syrian refugee is the main focus of most news commentary and coverage. As one of BC’s largest immigrant serving organizations, MOSAIC is concerned that the focus on immigration status will negatively impact support for refugees, and erode the goodwill and generosity that the majority of Canadians have for this vulnerable population.

    Ibrahim Ali is accused of a terrible crime, but if he is guilty, he is not representative of all refugees, nor of all Syrians.

    Refugees have access to a wide variety of services in BC to better integrate and settle in the community. In this case, due to BC Privacy Laws, MOSAIC is unable to disclose if Mr. Ibrahim has ever received services from MOSAIC.

    Share

    Previous Story

    No kid gloves

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 September 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      MOSAIC’s statement on Shen murder case

      Vancouver, BC – In response to calls from media seeking comment about the Shen murder suspect’s immigration status, Olga Stachova, Chief Executive Officer has released the following statement on behalf of MOSAIC (Multilingual Orientation Services Association for Immigrant Communities). As with all Canadians, the thoughts of MOSAIC staff are ...

    • 16 September 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      No kid gloves

      It’s alarming. The number of young people dying in Canada has risen in the last few years, and not because of illness, but pure and simple neglect by the government. Canada’s reputation in the world as a healthy place to raise children is belied by statistics showing high rates ...

    • 16 September 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      New Surrey LRT

      Better transportation for everyone in Surrey is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Surrey-Newton-Guildford Light Rail Transit (SNG LRT) Project reached a critical milestone with the formal approval of the Business Case by the governments of Canada and B.C. The Project is now fully approved and fully ...

    • 16 September 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview leads Community Service

      Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview held a community service for the residents of the Banfield Pavilion of the Vancouver General Hospital last August 10 entitled the Banfield Pavilion Carnival. The carnival was attended by the residents and their families, and the Rotary Club treated them to fun games and carnival ...

    • 16 September 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Duterte bares ouster plot by Trillanes and other foes

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte revealed on September 11 an alleged plot to topple his government. Vowing to prove that the destabilization plot against his administration is actually true, Duterte said that he has evidence that point to his political opponents, the communists, and the Magdalo Group of Senator Antonio ...

    %d bloggers like this: